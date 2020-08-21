Bret Hart Explains Why John Cena Reminded Him of Bret Hart

WWE legend Bret Hart was recently a guest on WWE's The Bump podcast, and in the course of talking about his favorite SummerSlam moments, he talked about the SummerSlam 2010 match between Team Cena and The Nexus. Hart was on Team Cena, and it gave him an opportunity to work with some of the next generation of wrestling stars that he missed out on that's to that sloppy piece of shit Bill Goldberg kicking him in the head and ending his career.

"It was a lot of fun," said Hart. "All the guys that worked with me were such great guys, and they were so good to let me tag on for that little thing that we did. I knew SummerSlam probably wouldn't be the SummerSlam like all the other ones I watched, but for me, it was as important to me, that SummerSlam, as any of the others. It was just, to be honest, when I had my stroke, and when I was in my wheelchair, the thought of walking out for a SummerSlam, I remember telling myself that'll never happen. Those things will never happen again. And of course, I had such an amazing recovery from my stroke, that those things became kind of like, well, I could do it, but I'm not going to be very good, but I'll do it anyway. I want to walk out and feel that crowd one more time, and especially to walk out at SummerSlam, and the way that everybody worked with me in that match and the guys that teamed up with me, how they let me be part of it."

Another benefit of working that SummerSlam was getting to see John Cena in his backstage role as locker room leader. It was a role that reminded Bret Hart of another top WWE star who served as an example to all of his peers: Bret Hart.

"John Cena, I'll say about him that he was such a professional," Hart said. "I remember, I'll say strategizing with my team and my guys about the match and getting ready to go out there, John Cena, I remember he sort of was the captain of our little group. He reminded me of me how he took control of everything. I felt that for that SummerSlam, John Cena, as the captain kind of thing, showed that kind of leadership that I used to have when I was the big king on campus kind of thing. I always admired that. I love the fact that I got a chance to work with [Chris] Jericho and Edge, and it was just one of my favorite memories."

It was great to see The Hitman back in action in any capacity, even if he couldn't do too much in the ring. It's surprising to learn that Hart would allow Cena to take the lead like that backstage, but Bret Hart is nothing if not humble, as anyone who's heard him speak about his career would know.