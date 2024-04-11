Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: bridgerton, netflix, preview, season 3, trailer

Bridgerton Season 3 Official Trailer, Cast Reaction Video Released

Check out Netflix's official trailer for Bridgerton Season 3 (Part 1: May 16th; Part 2: June 13th) as well as the cast's reaction video.

Article Summary Netflix drops Bridgerton Season 3 trailer with focus on Penelope and Colin's tale.

Cast reacts to new trailer, shares excitement and answers fan questions live.

Season 3 split into two parts, premiering May 16th and June 13th respectively.

Detailed season plot includes Penelope's quest for love and Lady Whistledown's secret.

The word went out earlier this week that something special would be heading their way later this week, and… well… it's now technically "later this week," and guess what? That's right, Netflix has released the official trailer for the third season of Bridgerton (Part 1 hits on May 16th, with Part 2 set for June 13th) – with the season's spotlight shifting to Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). But the cast didn't want fans to experience all of that goodness on their own…

Here's a look at Coughlan, Newton, and the cast reacting to the trailer, answering fans' questions in real-time, and more:

And, yes… we have episode titles for the third season!!!!

And here's a look at the date announcement teaser that was released back in December 2023, followed by a look at the season overview, cast, and more – with Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 set for May 16th & Part 2 set for June 13th:

When the third season of "Bridgerton" begins, Penelope is finally ready to give up her longtime crush on Colin. However, that doesn't mean she's done with love. Instead, Penelope has decided it's time to take a husband — and preferably one who will give her the freedom to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from the prying eyes of her mother and sisters. Lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise, who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

Coughlan and Newton are joined by returning series regulars Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton), Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Jessica Madsen (Cressida Cowper), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Rupert Young (Jack), and Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown).

In addition, Hugh Sachs (Brimsley), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich), and Kathryn Drysdale (Genevieve Delacroix) round out the key cast. Joining the cast for the third season are Daniel Francis as Marcus Anderson, a charismatic new entry to the ton; James Phoon as Harry Dankworth, who may lack wit but makes up for it with dashing looks; and Sam Phillips as Lord Debling.

Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3 is produced by Shondaland, with writer Jess Brownell serving as the Season 3 showrunner as well as an executive producer. Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen also serve as executive producers.

