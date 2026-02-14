Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: bridgerton

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Sneak Peek: Benedict Knows Who He Wants

Arriving on February 26th, here's a new sneak peek at Netflix's Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha-starring Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2.

Article Summary Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 premieres February 26th, continuing Benedict & Sophie's romantic storyline.

Netflix drops a new sneak peek showing Benedict Bridgerton making his romantic intentions clear.

Showrunner Jess Brownell and Shonda Rhimes return with more twists, drama, and forbidden love.

Benedict is caught between fantasy and reality as he pursues a mysterious masked lady and a maid.

As the sands in the hourglass inch closer to the return of Showrunner Jess Brownell and EP Shonda Rhimes's Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) and Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek)-starring Bridgerton Season 4, Netflix released an official trailer, key art poster, and new preview images heading into the weekend – with more to come. Earlier today, the streaming service dropped a sneak peek (FYI: turn up the brightness because it's a little dark), with Benedict making it clear who he wants:

Here's a look back at the key art poster and additional images that were released alongside the official trailer, followed by some previous looks at the hit streaming series and more:

From Shondaland and Jess Brownell, Netflix's Bridgerton returns for a fairy-tale-inspired fourth season. Bohemian second son Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) refuses to settle down, despite pleas to the contrary from matriarch Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell). Until — at Violet's masquerade ball, Benedict is awestruck by a masked, mysterious Lady in Silver. With the reluctant help of his sister Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Benedict sets out in society to uncover the young lady's identity. But in fact, his heart's desire is not in society at all — she is a resourceful maid called Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), working for the formidable Lady of the house, Araminta Gun (Katie Leung).

When fate brings Benedict and Sophie back together, Benedict wrestles between the reality of his affection for this intriguing maid and the fantasy of the Lady in Silver — unaware that they are the same person. Will Benedict's inability to see these women as one in the same derail the undeniable spark between him and Sophie? And can love truly conquer anything — even a cross-class connection forbidden by society?

Inspiring Benedict's journey are the marriages of his siblings — including Francesca (Hannah Dodd) to John Stirling (Victor Alli) and Colin (Luke Newton) to Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), who faces new challenges as a now-public gossip columnist.

Jess Brownell serves as the showrunner and executive producer of the fourth season. Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen also serve as executive producers. The streaming series is based on bestselling author Julia Quinn's novels.

