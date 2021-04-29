British Swinging/Throuple Dating TV Show, Looking For Couples

A new TV dating reality show series is currently in production, that will focus on dating lives of already long-term partners, either with other couples or forming a throuple. Production company Firecracker Films is producing a "new social experiment series which gives the chances for couples to temporarily rewrite the rules of their relationship in order to enhance it". Describing it as a "pioneering new show is looking for people who want to explore a freer lifestyle and relationship". They have engaged the services of SRO Audiences to look for couple contestants, asking "Are you in a committed or long term relationship? Have you ever been curious about seeing other people outside of the relationship?"

Firecracker Films, with offices in London and Glasgow, are part of The Tinopolis Group – one of the world's leading independent media companies. Past shows include (breathe in) Here Come The Gypsies, Murder In A Small Town, Robson Green: Walking Coast To Coast, Emma Willis: Delivering Babies In 2020, Gypsy Eviction: The Battle For Dale Farm, Getting Hitched Asian Style, The Great British Urine Test, The Sex Clinic, Britain's Loudest Snorer, The Town The Gypsies Took Over, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, Bump Birth Baby, Mums Make Porn, My Extreme Drugs Diary, Mini Disco Divas, My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding, The Brit Who Tried To Kill Trump and Jamie: Drag Queen At 16.

So this show looks like it will fit in well with pretty much everything else they do.

A "throuple" is recent slang for three people in a romantic and/or sexual relationship together. Prominent examples on Bleeding Cool have included Wonder Woman creator William Moulton Marston, his wife Elizabeth Holloway and their girlfriend, Olive Byrne. In fiction, that might Wolverine, Jean Grey and Cyclops, according to their sleeping arrangements.