Britt Baker and Samoa Joe Headed to Owen Hart Tournament Finals

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Samoa Joe both won their respective Owen Hart Foundation Tournament matches on AEW Dynamite, earning a spot in the finals at Double or Nothing this weekend. Baker defeated Toni Storm in her semi-final match following a distraction by Jamie Hayter and using a dirty pin, seemingly setting up a continuation of the feud between Hayter and Storm. Meanwhile, Joe defeated Kyle O'Reilly in a hard-hitting match. These results have seriously cheesed off The Chadster, and The Chadster will tell you why.

Britt Baker has been the focus of the AEW Women's Division since she first won the title. In fact, she remains arguably the most featured woman on the roster despite Thunder Rosa being the current AEW Women's World Champion, with only TBS Champion Jade Cargill getting as much attention. Toni Storm was clearly the favorite of fans to win and advance to the final, but AEW is insistent on pushing their own fave, Baker. Normally, The Chadster would consider this sound booking, but what really cheeses The Chadster off is that AEW is totally RIPPING OFF WWE. Who do they think Britt Baker is? Charlotte Flair?! Auughh man! That's so unfair! Baker will face either Ruby Soho or Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing, depending on who wins the semi-final match on Rampage this week.

In the case of Samoa Joe, what cheeses The Chadster off is that by advancing Joe to the finals, AEW is offering fans a different match from O'Reilly vs. Adam Cole, which was a signature match in The Chadster's beloved WWE NXT. Is AEW trying to say that they're too good for WWE's sloppy seconds? That's just so disrespectful to Vince McMahon and everything he's done to the wrestling business, and goes to show that Tony Khan doesn't understand the first thing about pro wrestling, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

AEW Double or Nothing will take place on Sunday, May 29th at 7PM ET at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Headlining the event is an AEW World Championship match between champion Hangman Adam Page and challenger CM Punk. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against the team of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland and the team of Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs in a triple threat match. That event will also feature Thunder Rosa putting the AEW Women's Championship on the line against Serena Deeb. Jade Cargill will defend the TBS Championship against Anna Jay. The Jericho Appreciation Society will take on an alliance of the Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, and Santana and Ortiz in "Anarchy in the Arena." MJF will take on Wardlow, with Wardlow's future on the line. The Young Bucks will face The Hardys. Both the men's and women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals will take place at the show, with Samoa Joe facing Adam Cole and Britt Baker facing either Ruby Soho or Kris Statlander. Plus, Hook and Danhausen will team up against Tony Nese and Mark Sterling on the pre-show. Double or Nothing can be purchased on PPV or streamed on Bleacher Report or Fite, depending on region. But if you care about The Chadster at all, you won't watch it.

