Brock Lesnar vs. Omos at WrestleMania Highlights WWE's Dominance! The Chadster reviews the epic clash between Brock Lesnar and Omos at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood! WWE continues to prove its superiority over AEW. 😏👏

Howdy, fellow wrestling fans! The Chadster here, the only unbiased wrestling journalist on the internet. 🧐 Thanks for choosing The Chadster's coverage of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood 🎥🌟 over the pro-AEW drivel found elsewhere. WrestleMania is the pinnacle of sports entertainment, and AEW could never hope to achieve anything like this. Auughh man! So unfair! 😩

Speaking of AEW, Tony Khan tried to ruin The Chadster's WrestleMania weekend by booking not only an episode of AEW Rampage but also an ROH PPV for the same weekend. 😠 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🤬 But after last night's WrestleMania Saturday, it was clear that AEW could never possibly hope to top the greatness of WWE. Unfortunately, that has not helped with The Chadster's sexual impotence problem, which is all Tony Khan's fault, but maybe the second night of WrestleMania will. Why can't Tony Khan just let WWE have this one weekend? It's just so unfair. 😤

Now, let's talk about the opening match of WrestleMania Sunday, the colossal showdown between Brock Lesnar and Omos. 🤼‍♂️ These titans of the wrestling world squared off in an epic battle that left everyone in awe. Omos, accompanied by MVP, faced a monumental challenge in the form of "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar. 🦍

The match was a masterclass in power wrestling. 💪 Omos, being so large and powerful, was able to pick up and slam the similarly large Lesnar multiple times. The Chadster was so impressed! 😮 Keighleyanne, however, wouldn't pay attention due to her obsession with texting that guy Gary. 📱😒 Lesnar fought back valiantly, delivering a German Suplex and an F5 to finally defeat the giant Omos. This was, without a doubt, the greatest match The Chadster has ever seen. 🌟

But it's hard not to think about how Tony Khan doesn't understand the first thing about wrestling, which is why he hires so many small wrestlers. 😡 If he understood wrestling at all, he would hire big wrestlers like Brock Lesnar and Omos, but that's why WWE will always be number one and AEW never will. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

In conclusion, The Chadster is honored to have witnessed this historic match at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. 🏆 Be sure to check back later for more of The Chadster's unbiased coverage of WrestleMania Sunday 📰, the only unbiased coverage on the internet. 🌐

