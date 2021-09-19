Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Dan Goor on Bruce Willis Cameo That Never Happened

In perhaps was one of the biggest lost opportunities to fulfill the dream of Brooklyn Nine-Nine lead character Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), co-creator Dan Goor revealed to Late Night with Seth Meyers about a potential cameo from Die Hard star Bruce Willis that failed to materialize. Goor joined the cast of the series for a late-night celebration that took place after NBC aired the series finale.

One of the ideas pitched from the writers was the Willis would appear in the precinct after the Die-Hard-obsessed Jake already left. "There are always pitches from a writers room that are like, the whole Nine-Nine is called out on a big case, and then he walks in and he's like, 'Hey, is there anyone here? No, I guess not,' and walks out," Goor said. "I always just assumed it would be like, Jake sees him on the street and loses his mind. And he's like, 'Hey, you're doing good, kid,'" Samberg added.

Early in Brooklyn Nine-Nine's run, when the squad talks about the best cop film of all time, Jake explains his reasoning behind his love for the film and franchise, "One cop heroically saving the day while everyone else stands around and watches? It's the story of my life." There are several references throughout the series including an arc dedicated to Jake taking selfies from within the Fox building that doubled for the Nakatomi Plaza in the John McTiernan film. As far as Jake's obsession with the franchise, here's a supercut of all the Die Hard references.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jake Loves All Things Die Hard – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j3lqyNzKLiQ&t=193s)

Among them include Melissa Fumero's Amy Santiago, at one point was dressed up as Bonnie Bedelia's Holly Genero from the first two films. Jake and Amy's son's name is Mac, after Willis' character John McClane. The series even went as far as getting Reginald VelJohnson from the first two films to appear as a fictionalized version of himself. After upsetting the actor, VelJohnson said, "I'm telling Bruce Willis 'You suck'" as a final slight. At the 19-minute mark of the interview, they discuss Jake's obsession with the series.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Seth Chats with the Cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine After Its Series Finale (https://youtu.be/Tq610t8XHEk)