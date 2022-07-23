Bryan Danielson Cleared to Compete; Booked for Match on AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson is cleared to compete and set to get back in the ring in a match against Daniel Garcia on AEW Dynamite this week. Danielson announced that he's cleared on a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, and he also named his opponent for his first match. Danielson will face Daniel Garcia at this week's Dynamite, which is a special episode titled Fight for the Fallen.

It's been a good night for Danielson's stable, the Blackpool Combat Club, at ROH Death Before Dishonor tonight. Claudio Castagnoli defeated Jonathan Gresham to win the ROH World Championship in the opening match of the show. Castagnoli was originally brought into AEW as Danielson's replacement for Forbidden Door and Blood and Guts.

Another of Danielson's fellow Blackpool Combat Club members, Wheeler Yuta, also successfully defended his ROH Pure Championship at Ring of Honor, against Daniel Garcia.

Danielson's last match happened at AEW Double or Nothing in May. Danielson suffered an injury during that match, a hardcore brawl dubbed Anarchy in the Arena, and has been out of action ever since. Until this Wednesday, that is.