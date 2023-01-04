Bryan Danielson Lays Out Iron Man Challenge for MJF at Revolution

For the first Dynamite of the New Year, AEW has been firing on all cylinders tonight, which in The Chadster's opinion is far more cylinders than necessary. AEW could get by on just a couple of cylinders but that wouldn't be enough for Tony Khan's ego and his quest to upstage WWE and RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! But The Chadster will have more to say about that, and AEW's new look and feel, in his objective recap tomorrow. Right now, The Chadster is contractually obligated to tell you about a big match that looks to be set for AEW Revolution in March.

Bryan Danielson took on Tony Nese on Dynamite tonight. It didn't last long and served mostly to please Danielson's hometown crowd, which is shameless pandering on behalf of Tony Khan and shows he doesn't understand the first thing about the wrestling business. If he did, he would know that it's far better to embarrass wrestlers in their hometown to make sure the fans know their place. But The Chadster has all but given up on Tony Khan ever understanding any of that and doing wrestling the right way.

The important thing is that MJF came out after the match, where he rightfully refused to wrestle Bryan in front of the Seattle fans, which The Chadster agrees with. He compared Bryan's mic skills to Lance Storm and Dean Malenko and said Danielson's mother probably had sex with a goat to conceive him, which is a little bit raunchy for The Chadster's tastes, especially when Tony Khan knows that he has made The Chadster sexually impotent and so The Chadster couldn't even have sex with a goat if he wanted to, which, contrary to what you may have heard, he doesn't.

Danielson called MJF's mother promiscuous in return, but what's wrong with that? It's 2022. MJF name-dropped Disco Inferno, Eric Bischoff, and Jim Cornette in his response. MJF told Danielson he needs to become number one contender to get a title shot, and to do that, he will have to wrestle and win every week on Dynamite until February 8th. If he does, he gets a shot at MJF at Revolution.

The Chadster understands where MJF is coming from, but that's just giving the AEW fans what they want by making Danielson wrestle every week. The Chadster begs MJF to reconsider. Danielson didn't want to play along but MJF said he'll sue so Danielson agreed as long as Danielson gets to pick the match stipulation. Danielson said it will be a 1-hour Iron Man match. MJF agreed. Danielson said he'll expose MJF and kick his head in.

The Chadster hates to break kayfabe almost as much as he hates to be the bearer of bad news, but it wouldn't make sense to go through all of that if the match wasn't going to happen, so it looks like Bryan Danielson vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship in an Iron Match is on for Revolution this march, and The Chadster has just one thing to say about that: Auuugghh man! So unfair!

