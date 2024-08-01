Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: bryan danielson, recaps, Swerve Strickland, wrestling

Bryan Danielson Stakes Career on AEW Title Match at All In

Bryan Danielson raises the stakes for his AEW World Championship match against Swerve Strickland at All In, putting his illustrious career on the line.

In a shocking turn of events during Wednesday night's episode of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Dynamite, Bryan Danielson dramatically escalated the stakes for his upcoming World Championship match against Swerve Strickland at AEW All In. The "American Dragon" declared that he would put his illustrious career on the line, adding a layer of gravitas to what was already shaping up to be a monumental contest.

Danielson, who earned his title shot by emerging victorious in the Owen Hart Cup men's tournament earlier this year, confronted the reigning AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland in a tense in-ring segment. The exchange between the two competitors was charged with mutual respect, but also tinged with the unmistakable intensity that comes with high-stakes professional wrestling.

"I promise if I don't win the AEW World Championship, I will never wrestle again!" Danielson proclaimed, his voice resonating throughout the arena. "Your title versus my career at All In. Swerve, what do you say?"

This bold declaration from Danielson adds a poignant dimension to the narrative he has been crafting throughout the year. The former WWE Superstar has repeatedly stated his intention to retire "as a full-time wrestler" in 2023, citing commitments to his family. However, the possibility of occasional part-time appearances had remained open – until now. With this stipulation, Danielson has effectively raised the specter of a complete retirement should he fail to capture the AEW World Championship at Wembley Stadium.

Strickland, visibly taken aback by Danielson's proposition, responded with a mixture of respect and caution. "That's very noble of you Bryan," the champion said. "But don't keep that promise to me. Keep it with your family." This exchange underscores the gravity of Danielson's decision, emphasizing the personal stakes involved beyond mere professional achievement.

The confrontation between Danielson and Strickland was a masterclass in building anticipation for their impending clash. Strickland, exuding confidence, reminded Danielson and the audience of his recent accomplishments. "You challenged Will Ospreay, you lost and got hurt. I took him on, and I won," Strickland stated, highlighting his own trajectory to the championship.

Danielson, for his part, reflected on his AEW journey with a mix of nostalgia and determination. "The last three years in AEW have been the most fun of my whole career," he said, before reaffirming his commitment to giving his all in the ring. "I promise that at All In, with my mind, body, and soul, I will go all in!"

The stipulation added by Danielson transforms what was already a highly anticipated championship match into a potential career-defining moment. A victory would see Danielson achieve his stated goal of capturing the AEW World Championship, while a loss would bring the curtain down on one of the most celebrated careers in modern professional wrestling.

Adding to the intrigue surrounding Danielson's AEW future, he issued an impromptu challenge to Jeff Jarrett for next week's episode of Dynamite. This match will serve as a litmus test for Danielson's readiness to face Strickland at All In, and potentially his last match on AEW television should he fall short at Wembley Stadium.

As the wrestling world counts down to AEW All In, all eyes will be on Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland. The match now carries the weight of not just a championship, but the legacy of one of wrestling's most respected performers. Will Danielson's gambit pay off with championship gold, or will Strickland retain his title and inadvertently end the career of a legend? The answer awaits at Wembley Stadium, where history will undoubtedly be made.

