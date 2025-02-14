Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Janel Grant, martha hart, owen hart, Vince McMahon, wrestling

Owen Hart Foundation Wishes Janel Grant Luck in Vince McMahon Lawsuit

Owen Hart Foundation expressed support for Janel Grant and attorney Ann Callis as the legal drama unfolds in the Vince McMahon misconduct lawsuit.

In a notable display of solidarity, the Owen Hart Foundation (OHF) has expressed public support for Janel Grant's ongoing civil lawsuit against former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Chairman Vince McMahon. The foundation recently shared photographs on social media platform X documenting a meeting between Martha and Oje Hart—the widow and son of the late Owen Hart—and Ann Callis, the attorney representing Grant in her lawsuit alleging sexual trafficking and abuse.

"We also had the pleasure of meeting up with lovely attorney Ann Callis, a former chief judge of Illinois's Third Judicial Circuit and the current lead counsel for Janel Grant," the OHF stated in their social media post, adding that they "wish them much luck in their quest for justice." The foundation's statement came during an announcement about an upcoming documentary celebrating the OHF's 25th anniversary.

The support from the Hart family foundation carries particular significance within the professional wrestling community. The OHF was established following an $18 million settlement from WWE after Owen Hart's tragic death at the Over the Edge 1999 pay-per-view event. Since then, the foundation has honored Hart's legacy through various charitable initiatives, including scholarship programs in Calgary and housing assistance for low-income families.

Grant's lawsuit, which has captured widespread attention since its filing in early 2024, was temporarily paused to accommodate a federal investigation into McMahon's alleged conduct. However, McMahon's legal team announced this week that the federal probe has concluded without charges. "We have been in consistent communication with the government since that time and understand, with no ambiguity, that the investigation has definitively concluded and will not result in charges," McMahon's attorney stated.

The allegations against McMahon have already prompted significant changes within WWE's corporate structure. The former chairman resigned from all positions at WWE and TKO Group Holdings following Grant's lawsuit filing, which named both McMahon and former WWE head of talent relations John Laurinaitis as defendants. However, Triple H, the son-in-law of Vince McMahon, currently heads creative for the company.

The legal landscape surrounding the case has grown increasingly complex, particularly given recent political developments. McMahon's long-standing friendship with former President Donald Trump and his wife Linda McMahon's recent appointment as Secretary of Education in Trump's cabinet may raise eyebrows, but no direct connection has been established between these political ties and the federal investigation's conclusion in McMahon's favor.

Despite the end of the federal probe, Grant's civil lawsuit continues to move forward. The case represents a crucial moment in professional wrestling's ongoing reckoning with issues of corporate accountability and ethical conduct. The support from the Owen Hart Foundation, an organization born from its own legal battle with WWE, adds a powerful voice to the discourse surrounding Grant's pursuit of justice. In addition, a new lawsuit filed by alleged victims of the 1992 "Ring Boy scandal" has also recently been allowed to move forward in Maryland.

As the professional wrestling community awaits further developments in this case, the OHF's gesture of solidarity highlights the continuing impact of Owen Hart's legacy and his family's commitment to supporting those seeking justice within the industry he once called home.

