AEW Releases Bear Boulder Following Domestic Violence Arrest

All Elite Wrestling has reportedly released Bear Boulder following the revelation of a January domestic violence arrest. His former partner Bear Bronson responds.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has reportedly terminated its relationship with Thomas Wansaw, known professionally as Bear Boulder, following the revelation of his January arrest on domestic violence charges in Florida. The dismissal came to light after an investigation by Fightful revealed details of the alleged incident (trigger warning: domestic violence – full arrest report available at Fightful).

According to public records, Wansaw was arrested on January 13th, 2024, for allegedly battering his fiancée. A subsequent hearing resulted in the court granting a restraining order requiring to the alleged victim. Wansaw, who performed as one half of the tag team The Iron Savages, has not wrestled in AEW since the reported incident.

While neither AEW nor Wansaw have issued public statements regarding the termination, Bear Bronson, Wansaw's former tag team partner, released a lengthy and emotional statement addressing the situation on social media. In his statement, Bronson expressed profound shock at the allegations against his longtime colleague.

"To say I feel blindsided by the horrific details of the incident is an understatement," Bronson wrote in his statement shared on X. "This is someone I traveled the world with as a team for eight years full of matches and memories I held close to me. Someone I trusted around my family. He was a groomsman at my wedding this past October with his fiancée."

Bronson, who emphasized his complete separation from the alleged incidents, made it clear that he resides in New York, not Florida, and took a strong stance against domestic violence. "Causing physical harm to your partner is disgusting and vile. People who love each other don't do that—plain and simple," Bronson stated emphatically in his post.

The dissolution of The Iron Savages marks the end of an eight-year partnership between the two performers. Bronson has indicated his intention to distance himself from the situation, stating that he has "been advised to fully step back from the entire situation" and will focus on moving forward with his own career and personal life.

This development represents another instance of a professional wrestling organization taking swift action in response to allegations of domestic violence, though it should be noted that the legal proceedings regarding the allegations against Wansaw are still pending. AEW's apparent quick response to this situation aligns with an industry-wide trend toward greater accountability.

For individuals experiencing domestic violence, various resources and support services are available, including the National Domestic Violence Hotline, which provides 24/7 confidential support for those in need of assistance.

