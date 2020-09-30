BTS Army Has New Recruit in John Cena; BTS Performs "Home"

Jimmy Fallon and NBC's The Tonight Show kept "BTS Week" rolling along on Tuesday- and this time, they had none other than John Cena (The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker) along to for the ride. On Monday, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook kicked off the week performing "Dynamite" with Fallon and The Roots, followed by a strong take on "Idol."

Last night, Cena joined Fallon as the show's first in-studio guest since it returned with new COVID protocols in place to cover a number of topics- but what caught the attention of the BTS Army was the respect and admiration Cena has not only for the group but their fans. "I don't care how you feel about them. I don't care if it's your bag or not. I get it. It's music. You have your opinion to like what you want… but how they conduct themselves as human beings and the message they send to the world? Man, that's something special," Cena explained.

To hear what else Cena had to say and to check out BTS in a new performance of "Home," look no further than the two clips below:

"We love having BTS on the show. These guys are incredible, and you just know they're going to go above and beyond to make their performance unforgettable," Fallon said was the week-long event was first announced. "Last time we had them on we took over Grand Central Terminal, so we had our work cut out for us to top that. And what's better than one night with BTS … a full week!" We're not surprised by the move: having first appeared on the late-night talk-variety in 2018, the South Korean pop band scored the most social media-friendly episode in the history of The Tonight Show with their February 2020 appearance and performances throughout New York City.

From Universal Television and Broadway Video, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Gavin Purcell. Gerard Bradford, Jeremy Bronson, and Jamie Granet-Bederman also produce. The Tonight Show normally tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.