Sprite Introduces New Sprite Chill Flavor Featuring Trae Young

The Coca-Cola Company has released an all-new flavor of Sprite as Trae Young is helping show off the new Sprite Chill flavor.

The Coca-Cola Company revealed an all-new flavor of Sprite this week, as they're looking to add some cool to your Summer with Sprite Chill. The flavor, for the most part, is still Sprite, but it has a bit of a cherry twist to it, giving it a little extra bite added to the lime. The company marked the release with a brand new commercial starring Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks We have more about the flavor from the company below as it out on the market now.

Sprite Chill

Sprite Chill adds a deliciously refreshing twist of cherry-lime to the brand's signature lemon-lime taste, accentuated by a proprietary blend of cooling agents to deliver a uniquely elevated sensory experience. Sprite Chill and Sprite Chill Zero Sugar, which will be available in North America through July while supplies last, follows a string of fan-favorite LTO offerings, including Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry and Sprite Lemonade Legacy.

The Coca-Cola Company's R&D team went through several rounds of development and testing before landing on the optimal ratio of cherry-lime flavor and cooling intensity. Sprite Chill is designed to deliver waves of refreshment, with the cooling sensation building from the first sip to the last. While similar technology is used in confectionery and baking, Sprite Chill is one of the first sparkling soft drinks to deliver a cooling sensation without an accompanying mint flavor.

An equally innovative creative campaign will launch Sprite Chill, anchored with eye-catching packaging combining an icy blue and frosted cherry color palette and jagged iceberg-inspired graphics. This insight led the Sprite team to NBA Star Trae Young, the Atlanta Hawks point guard known for his on-court skills, swagger, and highlight-celebrating "Ice Trae" shiver. A new digital film features the hometown hero delivering a "Freeze and Desist" to those who mimic his signature move and reminding them that nobody can compete with the coldest-est: Sprite Chill.

