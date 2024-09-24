Posted in: Anime, DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: Animeigo, Bubblegum Crash, Bubblegum Crisis

Bubblegum Crash OVA Coming to Blu-Ray (Finally) from AnimEigo

Bubblegum Crash, the OVA sequel to Bubblegum Crisis - one of the defining anime series of the 1990s - is finally coming to Blu-Ray in the US.

Bubblegum Crash is a 1991 OVA (Original Video Animation) anime produced by Artmic and Artland. It follows the beloved 1987 series Bubblegum Crisis a year after the original story. It was one of the defining anime of the 1990s, just as the anime boom was just beginning in the United States. Now, the OVA will be getting its home video debut on Blu-Ray. Here's a rundown of what you need to know about the anime and its physical media release.

Bubblegum Crisis was set in a futuristic Cyberpunk city called MegaTokyo, where a band of vigilantes in cybernetic suits helped the cops keep the peace against bad guys and terrorists. In Bubblegum Crash, times are changing in MegaTokyo. Boomers are no longer seen as a scourge but rather as the city's saviors – heralds of a new, prosperous era. With the Knight Sabers' mission supposedly accomplished, their leader, Sylia, suddenly disappears, leaving the team to go their separate ways. In the meantime, a dangerous cabal of power-suited mercenaries starts hunting for a revolutionary AI that's about to change the world. Keenly aware of the consequences, Sylia gets the band back together. Equipped with even bigger and badder hard suits, the Knight Sabers now find themselves entangled in a conflict seemingly orchestrated by a voice from the past.

Bubblegum Crash Blu-Ray Edition Features:

The new Blu-Ray release contains all three episodes—Illegal Army, Geo Climbers, and Melt Down. It features a full restoration of Episode 2 (Geo-Climbers), and new HD upscales of Episodes 1 and 3.

List Price: $24.95

Liner notes

Bonus Features: trailer & restoration demonstration

1080p / Japanese 2.0 LPCM / English & German subtitles / Region Free

Dubbed Audio: English (US, Stereo), Japanese, English (UK, Stereo), Castilian Spanish

Running Time: 138 min. / Age Rating: 13+ / Audio: Japanese Stereo (subtitled) / Aspect ratio: 4×3

Bubblegum Crash comes packaged with a newly designed slipcover exclusively available for purchase from the MediaOCD webstore over on the main website.

