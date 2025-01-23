Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: Animeigo, Bubblegum Crisis

Bubblegum Crisis Perfect Collection: AnimEigo Details Special Blu-Ray

AnimEigo and Media OCD released details on the home media Blu-ray release of Bubblegum Crisis: Perfect Collection, set for February 11th.

Article Summary Explore Bubblegum Crisis, a Japanese anime cyberpunk classic released in 1987.

Discover the Perfect Collection, an HD Blu-ray release with new interviews and features.

Meet the Knight Sabers, battling the GENOM Corporation in a high-tech, dystopian future.

Pre-orders open now; includes exclusive Bubblegum Crisis t-shirt from MediaOCD.

AnimEigo and parent company Media OCD announced the upcoming home media Blu-ray release of Bubblegum Crisis Perfect Collection on February 11th. The "Perfect Collection" is a collector's edition box set with a collector's booklet.

Bubblegum Crisis: A Japanese Anime Cyberpunk Classic

It is the year 2032 A.D. Like a Phoenix, the city of MegaTokyo is rising from the ashes of a devastating earthquake. In the twisted canyons of the megalopolis, the Knight Sabers, a small band of high-tech mercenaries, fight a lonely battle against the evil GENOM Corporation and its sinister androids, the Boomers. Venture into an all too probable future where technology has run amuck, and emotion is all that separates Man from Machine.

A Hurricane That Started in Japan and Hit America

Originally released in Japan in 1987 and an OVA (Original Video Animation) mega-hit in the early American anime scene, Bubblegum Crisis is the show that put AnimEigo on the map. Over the years, the series and its unique noir blend of mecha, cute girls, 80s J-pop, and cyberpunk dystopia have inspired countless imitators. It stands as a seminal work in the world of Japanese science fiction and is a landmark part of anime history. The AnimEigo Perfect Collection Blu-ray edition features all 8 episodes of the original series presented in full 1080p HD and includes a new video interview with the renowned character designer, Kenichi Sonoda, and a 50-page book filled with additional interviews and insightful liner notes.

A Cyberpunk Anime Classic by a Who's Who of Anime

Bubblegum Crisis features character designs by Kenichi Sonoda (Riding Bean, Gunsmith Cats, Gall Force), production design by Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed, Full Metal Alchemist, Space Pirate Captain Harlock 2013), direction by Katsuhito Akiyama (Armitage III), Masami Obari (Detonator Orgun), Fumihiko Takayama (Patlabor III), Jun Okada, Hiroaki Goda (Oh My Goddess!), with music by Koji Makaino (Oh My Goddess!), and mechanical designs by Sonoda, Aramaki and Hideki Kakinuma (Detonator Orgun). The success of the series spawned several sequel series that included AD Police Files, Parasite Dolls, and Bubblegum Crash (also distributed by AnimEigo).

Bubblegum Crisis Perfect Collection Blu-Ray Features:

$49.99 SRP

Full 8-episode anime series Hurricane Live 2032 and 2033 music video Original vintage promos for Episodes 4 & 5 Bye 2 Knight Sabers – Holiday in Bali voice actor special

Recut music video (HD) collection

Blu-ray trailer

New interview with Designer Kenichi Sonoda

50-page booklet with interviews and original AnimEigo liner notes

Navigable art galleries

New packaging and menus

Pre-orders are available now. An officially licensed Bubblegum Crisis t-shirt is available exclusively via the Media OCD website.

