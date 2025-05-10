Posted in: Hulu, NBC, TV | Tagged: buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Buffy: Gellar, Hannigan on Show's Impact, Advice to Younger Selves

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Alyson Hannigan on Buffy the Vampire Slayer's lasting legacy, advice to their younger selves, and much more.

With our radars acutely attuned to anything and everything having to do with series star and executive producer Sarah Michelle Gellar, showrunners, writers, and EPs Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director/EP Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman's planned Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival for Hulu, the end of the week brought less than an update and more of a reminder of why we loved the original series in the first place. Keeping it simple, Gellar and Alyson Hannigan shared a motion post of the two of them of them together, showing off different poses. And you know what? It was pretty damn cool. What we didn't know was that Gellar and Hannigan also stopped by NBC's TODAY to discuss their joint project mean to raise awareness for meningitis. Over the course of the intervew, the two also touch upon the show's lasting legacy, advice for their younger selves, and more.

In terms of their children having watched the show, Hannigan shared that they haven't while Gellar noted that her kids watched it during COVID lockdown. So what did they think? Gellar shared that her daughter really liked Angel (David Boreanaz) and that her son was impress that his mother could fight "back in the day." At one point, Gellar and Hannigan were asked what advice they would give their younger selves as they were just beginning work on "Buffy," knowing how things were going to play out.

"I think I would have said, "Take it in a little bit.' I think I was too focused on the job and the movies and all that that I don't think I really understood the impact that the show had and I think it was only like, 10 or 12 years afterwards when I saw that the show meant so much and that all these new generations were discovering it and it had that meaning, and I was like, 'Wow.' And maybe I needed that distance to understand it and maybe I couldn't tell my younger self. Because let's be honest. When you're younger, you can't tell them anything, which is one of the reasons that Alyson and I are here today. It is up to us to protect our children, and sometimes we need that help. You need that community."

With a caption that simply reminded all of us that they're "#OG," here's a look back at the post shared by Gellar and Hannigan on Friday – followed by a look back at Gellar's original post, detailing the journey that led her to be involved in the revival series:

Sarah Michelle Gellar to Buffy Fans: Sequel Series "Will Be For You"

"So….. you might have heard some news this week, but I realize you haven't heard from me: Gellar began her post on Instagram (waiting for you below). "Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential "Buffy" revival. I was blown away that Chloé even knew who I was, but, as I've always done, I told Gail that I just didn't see a way for the show to exist again. We'd always been aligned on that, but this time I heard something different in her voice. I eventually agreed to go (mainly just to meet Chloé) and our twenty minute coffee quickly turned into a four hour adventure. We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us."

Gellar continued, "While I didn't agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation. These conversations did, in fact, continue over the next few years and eventually we added the incredible Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to our little tribe until ultimately, one day, we landed on an idea. I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit 'Buffy' and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right. This has been a long process, and it's not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there. I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love "Buffy" as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you."

Gellar is set to serve as executive producer, along with Berman, Fran Kuzui & Kaz Kuzui via Suite B, and Dolly Parton via Sandollar – with 20th Television and Searchlight Television serving as the studios.

