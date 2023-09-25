Posted in: Audio Dramas, CW, streaming, TV | Tagged: Audible, btvs, buffy, buffy the vampire slayer, Ed Sheeran

Buffy Reunion: Gellar, Green & Caulfield Have Ed Sheeran to Thank

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Seth Green & Emma Caufield have Ed Sheeran & Gellar's daughter to thank for the "Buffy" reunion from over the weekend.

Even though she won't be taking part in Amber Benson, Christopher Golden & Kc Wayland's return to the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" universe via Audible's upcoming audio drama (more on that in a minute), that doesn't mean that Sarah Michelle Gellar is up for a Buffyverse reunion every now and then. Over the weekend, Gellar shared an Instagram post posing with former co-stars Seth Green and Emma Caulfield at an Ed Sheeran concert – courtesy of Gellar's daughter and her 14th birthday party. "My daughter wanted her 14 bday party to be at [Ed Sheeran's] concert at [SoFi Stadium]. Her guest list may not have been what you expected (also swipe to last pic to see how to make a concert tee a great dress). Also, I really love these people," Gellar wrote as the caption to her post

Here's a look at Gellar's "Buffy" mini-reunion post, followed by her follow-up post praising Sheeran for his concert and as a singer/songwriter:

Written by series star Benson & Golden and directed by Benson, Golden & Wayland, the original audio drama Slayers: A Buffyverse Story is set 20 years after the finale of the beloved Gellar-starring series, with the spotlight shifting to James Marsters' Spike. Joining Marsters and Benson on this return trip to the Buffyverse are Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Head, Juliet Landau, Emma Caulfield, James Charles Leary, and Danny Strong – along with newcomer Laya DeLeon Hayes (as Indira).

The Slayers story begins as Spike has gone deep undercover in Los Angeles, convincing the forces of darkness that he's back to his evil ways. But when his cover is compromised by 16-year-old Indira Nunnally (Hayes), Spike finds himself on baby-slayer-sitting duty once more. While he attempts to track down a watcher for his eager new protégé, their paths collide with the veteran Slayer of a parallel reality where Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) never existed, and Cordelia Chase (Carpenter) is the one-and-only Slayer. And Cordelia needs Spike's help with a classic big bad terrorizing her world… his old flame, Drusilla (Landau).

Set to premiere on October 12th, the team behind Slayers: A Buffyverse Story will be taking part in a panel at New York Comic Con on October 13th – with much more available about the audio drama at Audible's weekend-long activation.

