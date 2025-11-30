Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: btvs, buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Buffy: Ryan K. Armstrong Can't Say Much About Pilot "Until Next Year"

Ryan K. Armstrong on working with Sarah Michelle Gellar and rewatching Buffy, and that she can't say much about the pilot "until next year."

Article Summary Ryan K. Armstrong discusses her experience working with Sarah Michelle Gellar on the new Buffy pilot.

The Buffy: New Sunnydale pilot for Hulu remains under wraps, with the streamer still to announce a decision.

Armstrong praises Gellar, calling her a legend and expressing excitement for fans of Buffy.

Armstrong has been rewatching the original Buffy series and highlights "The Body" as a standout episode.

When it comes to how things are looking with EP Sarah Michelle Gellar, Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director and executive producer Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman's Gellar and Ryan K. Armstrong-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale pilot for Hulu, we've been getting some great insights from Gellar and Zhao over the past few months. Speaking with TVLine about her FX series The Lowdown, Armstrong also shared (what she could) about the pilot/potential series – beginning with an interesting response when asked what it was like working with Gellar.

"I can't really speak much about it until next year, but Sarah, just being around her is so sweet," Armstrong shared (leaving us wondering about any deeper meaning to "until next year"). "I miss her so much. I miss working with her. She's honestly such a legend, and seeing how much she cares about this is really, really lovely, and the fans should be excited." Regarding the original series, Armstrong has been rewatching the seven-season run.

"Yes, I've been watching with my siblings. I watched it when I was younger and now I'm rewatching. It's such an amazing show and the writing is incredible," Armstrong shared. As for her favorite episode? "Oh, I don't even know if I can pick my favorite episode. Maybe 'The Body.' It's sad, but I don't know. It's hard to pick… OK, I'm just gonna leave it at that. The entire series is amazing and the writing is just exceptional and if you haven't seen the original 'Buffy,' you should."

Along with Gellar and Armstrong, the trio joined a cast that also includes Faly Rakotohavana (Unprisoned) as Hugo, Ava Jean (Law & Order: SVU) as Larkin, Sarah Bock (Severance) as Gracie, Daniel di Tomasso (Witches of East End) as Abe, Jack Cutmore-Scott (Frasier) as Mr. Burke, Kingston Vernes (The Survivor) as Carson, Chase Sui Wonders (The Studio) as Shirley, Merrin Dungey (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Ms. LaDuca, Audrey Hsieh (Found) as Keiko, and Audrey Grace Marshall (The Flight Attendant) as Jessica.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!