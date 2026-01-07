Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar on Why "Continuation" Is Taking So Long

Checking in with Evan Ross Katz, Sarah Michelle Gellar explained why development on Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale has taken so long.

Article Summary Sarah Michelle Gellar says the new Buffy series is a true continuation, not a reboot or sequel.

Development is taking time because the team wants the story and tone to honor the original series.

Gellar credits director Chloé Zhao for inspiring her return and finding a way back into the Buffyverse.

Buffy: New Sunnydale will explore Buffy's life now, focusing on the legacy and evolution of the character, while focusing on the next generation of heroes.

If you're a BTVS fan who feels like you've been waiting forever for news on what the status is of EP Sarah Michelle Gellar, Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director and executive producer Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman's Gellar and Ryan K. Armstrong-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale pilot for Hulu, Gellar wants you to know that she feels your pain – but the wait should be worth it. Checking in with BTVS Scholar Evan Ross Katz for the latest episode of Shut Up Evan podcast, Gellar looked to set the record straight on how she views the series.

"It's not a sequel, it's not a reboot — it's a continuation," Gellar explained, noting that the series would focus on where Buffy Summers "is now in this world and what is this world that Buffy lives in with her and without her." She continued, "So it's not a reboot, it's not picking up with all of the same characters right away. It is not like a sequel… That's why the name was even important to me — 'Buffy: New Sunnydale.' It's 'Buffy,' but it's also something else." As for her returning to a role that she made clear for years she wasn't looking to return to, Gellar owns it.

"I will eat my words, and I'm OK with that — I learned my lesson. I never saw how and why it could be as good [as the original series]. I'm not trying to be better. I just want to hold and honor the memory and what we created," Gellar shared. "I know sometimes that memory is conflicted for people about how they're supposed to feel about it, but a lot of people put their blood, sweat, and tears into making what I think is an incredibly great show, and I'm incredibly proud of it." Helping ignite her passion for a return to the "Buffyverse" was Zhao, who knew how to go into the world. She knew what the world was, and she knew the way."

As for where things stand and how quiet things have been, Gellar reaffirmed what she has been saying all along. They would much rather take their time and get it right than rush something that crashes and burns. Noting that the series was still being developed and that they were "still working on that, why and how," Gellar added, "I know this seems like it's taking a long time, and it's because unless we are sure that it is exactly what we set out to do and that it makes sense to do it, we don't want to sell you the legacy by not. When I know it's perfect, then it will be out there, but I won't do it unless I know it can be that."

Along with Gellar and Armstrong, the pilot also includes Faly Rakotohavana (Unprisoned) as Hugo, Ava Jean (Law & Order: SVU) as Larkin, Sarah Bock (Severance) as Gracie, Daniel di Tomasso (Witches of East End) as Abe, Jack Cutmore-Scott (Frasier) as Mr. Burke, Kingston Vernes (The Survivor) as Carson, Chase Sui Wonders (The Studio) as Shirley, Merrin Dungey (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Ms. LaDuca, Audrey Hsieh (Found) as Keiko, and Audrey Grace Marshall (The Flight Attendant) as Jessica.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!