Buffy Star Sarah Michelle Gellar's Promise "Still Gets" to Armstrong

While we keep watch on what's going on with EP Sarah Michelle Gellar, Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director and executive producer Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman's Gellar and Ryan K. Armstrong-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale pilot for Hulu, Armstrong is offering some insights into what it was like working with Gellar. Speaking with Collider about her FX series The Lowdown, Armstrong noted that she couldn't say much about the pilot, but had nothing but great things to say about her relationship with Gellar. "I can't talk too much about 'Buffy.' She's just as lovely as she seems on camera. She's such a great person. She went through 'Buffy.' One of the first things she said to me was, 'I will protect you. I'll help guide you.' It still gets me. I love Sarah," Armstrong shared, noting that Gellar has given her "someone to always go to now" when it comes to surviving the entertainment business.

"From the moment I saw Ryan's audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side. To have that kind of emotional intelligence and talent at such a young age is truly a gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room,' Gellar shared about Armstrong's casting back in May. "We are so overjoyed to have found this generation's slayer in Ryan Kiera Armstrong; she absolutely blew us away — there is no question in our mind that she is the chosen one," the Zuckermans added.

"I want to introduce you to @ryankarmstrong. From the moment I saw Ryan's audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side. To have that kind of emotional intelligence and talent at such a young age is truly a gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room. Welcome to #NewSunnydale #btvs," Gellar wrote as the caption to her post, which also included the video of Gellar sharing the good news with Armstrong:

"I'm so beyond thankful and excited to share that I am going to be a part of the BTVS universe!!! i am so excited for this journey with you @sarahmgellar i am in awe of you. Thank you so much @joannecolonna_official and @abbybluestone for believing in me. I would never ever be here without you guys. Thank you, Chloe Zhao, for trusting me, im such a fan. I'm still in so much shock and disbelief. @noralzee and @lillazuck, I'm so SO excited to work with you both. Finally, thank you to my amazing parents that have allowed me to do my dream, love uuuu. I WONT LET YOU GUYS DOWN!! 💘💘" Armstrong wrote in response to being cast alongside Gellar:

Sarah Michelle Gellar Discusses Buffy Return Feeling "Very Surreal"

Gellar took some time out from the Neiman Marcus Celebrates 2025 Fantasy Gifts party last month to explain why she never saw herself returning as Buffy Summers as the series wrapped up its run in 2003, how Zhao was a major factor in changing her mind, why a "Buffy" return is needed now more than ever, and how the new series would be welcoming to long-time fans and those who haven't watched the original series.

Speaking with Variety, Gellar admitted that there was a long stretch of time when she "never thought" that a return as Buffy Summers would ever happen. "It was not a place that I ever saw myself, so it definitely felt very surreal," Gellar shared. "But this is why you never say never, and I'm sure I said 'never' many times, and I've learned my lesson because I'm sure someday you're gonna go back and find all the times I said, 'No, never. I'm too old. It'll be Buffy with a walker.'"

But it was Zhao's idea for a return and "the passion with which she spoke both about her idea and the show" that helped change her mind. As Gellar sees it, a hero like Buffy is needed now more than ever. "It's tough times for everybody right now, and I think people feel more isolated and more alone, and we live in an incredibly digital society. But ultimately, the more and more technologically connected we get, the more disconnected we're becoming, and so found family and those true moments become more and more important," Gellar added.

While Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale is meant to build on what the original series established, Gellar makes it clear that it's meant for long-running fans and newbies. "This is a show that will cater definitely to the [original fans]. There will always be Easter eggs because there were Easter eggs in the original…but we also want to introduce it to people that maybe haven't seen the show," she said.

Along with Gellar and Armstrong, the trio joined a cast that also includes Faly Rakotohavana (Unprisoned) as Hugo, Ava Jean (Law & Order: SVU) as Larkin, Sarah Bock (Severance) as Gracie, Daniel di Tomasso (Witches of East End) as Abe, Jack Cutmore-Scott (Frasier) as Mr. Burke, Kingston Vernes (The Survivor) as Carson, Chase Sui Wonders (The Studio) as Shirley, Merrin Dungey (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Ms. LaDuca, Audrey Hsieh (Found) as Keiko, and Audrey Grace Marshall (The Flight Attendant) as Jessica.

