Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Freddie Prinze Jr. Has Never Seen An Episode

So the last time we checked in to see how things were going with writer & executive producer Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf), series star & executive producer Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), and Paramount+'s upcoming series Wolf Pack, we were learning that the series had wrapped filming ahead of its late January 2023 premiere. Now, we're learning something about Gellar and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., that's pretty much blowing our minds. Well, it's actually more about Prinze Jr., who dropped two quick reveals during a recent episode of The Kyle & Jackie O Show. During the conversation, Prinze Jr. discussed a number of topics, including his and Gellar's relationship & home life. And now, this is where we had to pause our collective s**t for a second because that's when we learned two things that totally changed up the scorecards in my brain.

First, it appears that Prinze Jr. has never called Gellar "Buffy" by mistake. And that right there is an impressive feat because as impressed as I am by her filmography, I will always default to "Buffy" when my brain goes blank remembering her name. But that was just a minor surprise compared to the reason he shared as to why he's never made that mistake. Prinze Jr. has never seen an episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. To be clear? I'm not sure why I'm shocked.. and yet, somehow, I am. "I wasn't the demographic, in my defense," he added as a reason for not having watched a modern classic. "She was my girlfriend, then my wife [so] I've never called her that [Buffy] ever." Here's a look back at the episode of The Kyle & Jackie O Show from earlier this month when Prinze Jr appeared:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What We Know About Paramount+'s Wolf Pack

Gellar plays arson Investigator Kristin Ramsey, a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles. Joining Gellar are Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld), Armani Jackson (Honor Society, Chad), Bella Shepard (iCarly, The Wilds), Chloe Rose Robertson (Wildflower), and Tyler Lawrence Gray (Our Town, Macbeth). Now here's a look at that special moment from SDCC when Gellar surprised more than a few folks:

With the series set to be unleashed on January 26, 2023, here's a look at the first official teaser for Wolf Pack:

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy, Everett (Jackson), and girl, Blake (Shepard), whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two others, fraternal twins Harlan (Gray) and Luna (Robertson), who was adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.

Additionally, Bailey Stender (iCarly), Chase Liefeld (Chang Can Dunk), Hollie Bahar (Westworld), Lanny Joon (Baby Driver), Rio Mangini (Everything Sucks), Stella Smith (Stargirl), Zack Nelson (Loot) and James Martinez (Love, Victor) are part of the cast in recurring roles. Additional casting includes Amy Pietz (Caroline in the City), Bria Brimmer (Doom Patrol), John L. Adams (The Dead Zone), and Sean Philip Glasgow (Diary of a Future President). Davis and Gellar will serve as executive producers alongside Joe Genier, with Mike Elliott as co-executive producer for Capital Arts. Pilot episode director Jason Ensler will also executive produce.