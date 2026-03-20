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Buffy the Vampire Slayer Star Nicholas Brendon Dies at Age 54

Nicholas Brendon, best known as Xander Harris over the course of seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has passed away at the age of 54.

The "Buffyverse" is mourning the loss of Nicholas Brendon, the actor known for playing "Scooby Gang" member Xander Harris on all seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, who passed away at the age of 54. "We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes. Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create," read the statement from Brendon's family to The Hollywood Reporter.

The statement continued, "Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was. While it's no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing. Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support."

Born Nicholas Brendon Schultz on April 12, 1971, the actor would be best known for his turn as Xander Harris on the Sarah Michelle Gellar-starring series for seven years (appearing in all but one of the hit series; 144 episodes). In addition, Brendon tackled the recurring role of Kevin Lynch over the course of 21 episodes and eight seasons of Criminal Minds. Brendon's film and television filmography includes 2000's Psycho Beach Party, 2005's Kitchen Confidential, 2010's Private Practice, and other roles. Though the actor had a sometimes public struggle with substance misuse and depression over the years, Brendon sought to maintain an active presence at pop culture conventions and fan expos. Here's a look at Brendon's Instagram post from 2023, honoring the 20th anniversary of the series finale:

/It was 20 years ago today…/ It's hard to believe Buffy The Vampire Slayer signed off 20 years ago today (in the US). /But they're guaranteed to raise a smile…/ I still meet people nearly every day that were fans of the show and it can sometimes feel like we just finished filming and not that two decades have gone by. /It's wonderful to be here. It's certainly a thrill…/ I love that so many of you connected with the show and the characters. And despite some of the bittersweet memories, I'll always be so grateful I had the opportunity to play Xander and that it gave me the chance to meet so many of you. /You're such a lovely audience…/ Thank you for holding a place in your heart for the show for all of these years. I'm just as big a fan as all of you and I miss watching it as much as I miss filming it. /I don't really want to stop the show…/ I hope all of you find something to be as passionate about and were able to fill that big Buffy-shaped hole in your life. Painting is now filling much of that space in my life, and I'm lucky it's something that I discovered when I did. Hope you'll check out some of my work at NickyBrendon.com. <3

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