Bupkis Trailer Spotlights Davidson, Falco & Pesci's Peacock Series Set to premiere on May 4th, here's a look at the official trailer for Peacock and Pete Davidson's upcoming half-hour comedy Bupkis.

With only three weeks to go until the premiere of Peacock & Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson's (The King of Staten Island) upcoming comedy series Bupkis, viewers are getting a chance to see more of what the series has to offer. In the following official trailer, we're introduced to Davidson's lead as well as Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie, The Sopranos) as Davidson's mom and Joe Pesci (Goodfellas, The Irishman) as Davidson's grandfather. The half-hour live-action comedy is a heightened, fictionalized version of Davidson's real life, combining grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Davidson is well known (and done well with). The show is expected to reflect Davidson's real-life persona with some unapologetically R-rated storytelling along the way (as you're about to see).

With Peacock's Bupkis set to release on May 4th, here's a look at the official trailer for the upcoming streaming series:

Joining Davidson, Pesci & Falco are guest stars La La Anthony, Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), Steve Buscemi, Bobby Cannavale, Charlamagne Tha God, Charlie Day, Philip Ettinger, Brad Garrett, Al Gore, Paul Walter Hauser, Sunita Mani, John Mulaney, Simon Rex, Oona Roche, Ray Romano, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Jon Stewart, Kenan Thompson, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Chase Sui Wonders.

"Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, when news of the series order was first announced. "'Bupkis' will showcase Pete's funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate. We can't wait to dive in with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video, and our partners at Universal Television." With Judah Miller serving as showrunner as well as writing & executive producing, Peacock's Bupkis also finds series star Davidson writing and executive producing. Jason Orley directs & co-executive produces, with Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Erin David, and writer Dave Sirus also executive producing. The half-hour, live-action comedy is produced by Broadway Video and stems from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group).