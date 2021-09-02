Cabinet of Curiosities Shares Netflix/Del Toro Horror Series Details

With production now underway on creator, EP & co-showrunner Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities (originally "Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight"), Netflix has announced some of the cast that has come aboard the horror anthology as well as the writers and directors. With Del Toro and Miles Dale serving as co-showrunners, the series sees Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent, and Vincenzo Natali writing and directing single episodes. Ana Lily Amirpour, Catherine Hardwicke, Guillermo Navarro, David Prior, and Keith Thomas have also been tapped to direct. Additional writers include Haley Z. Boston, Regina Corrado, David S. Goyer, Lee Patterson, Aaron Stewart-Ahn, and Mika Watkins. The cast line-up for Cabinet of Curiosities includes Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, Andrew Lincoln, F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Hannah Galway, Crispin Glover, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roché, and Peter Weller.

Essie Davis, Andrew Lincoln, and Hannah Galway star in an episode written and directed by Jennifer Kent (The Babadook; The Nightingale), based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro.

F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, and Luke Roberts will appear in an episode written by David S. Goyer (Dark City; The Dark Knight; Batman Begins) (based on a short story by Michael Shea), and directed by David Prior (The Empty Man; AM1200).

Tim Blake Nelson, Elpidia Carrillo, Demetrius Grosse, and Sebastian Roché star in an episode written by Regina Corrado (Deadwood; The Strain) and Guillermo del Toro; and directed by Guillermo Navarro (Godfather of Harlem; Narcos).

Crispin Glover and Ben Barnes star in an episode written by Lee Patterson (Curve; The Colony) (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) and directed by Keith Thomas (Firestarter; The Vigil).

Peter Weller stars in an episode directed by Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), who also writes along with Aaron Stewart-Ahn.

Mika Watkins (Origin; Black Mirror; Troy: Fall of a City) writes an episode (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Thirteen; Lords of Dogtown; Twilight); with the cast to be announced.

David Hewlett is cast in an episode written (based on a short story by Henry Kuttner) and directed by Vincenzo Natali (In The Tall Grass; Splice; Cube; Hannibal).

Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor; Hunters) serves as writer of an episode (based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll) directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home at Night; The Bad Batch) with the cast to be confirmed.