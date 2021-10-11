Cain Velasquez Will Return To Pro Wrestling This December

Two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez followed fellow former UFC stars Ken Shamrock and Brock Lesnar to the world of Pro Wrestling in 2019, first competing in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide that August at TripleMania XXVII, teaming with Cody Rhodes and Psycho Clown against the trio of Texano Jr., Taurus, and Killer Kross and then again in September at Lucha Invades NY, where he teamed with Brian Gage and Psycho Clown to face Rey Escorpión, Texano Jr., and Taurus.

He followed that up with his debut in WWE on the premiere episode of WWE SmackDown On Fox on October 4, where he backed up Rey Mysterio and Dominick Mysterio and assisted them in getting revenge on Brock Lesnar. Cain Velasquez faced his old UFC rival in a WWE Championship match at WWE Crown Jewel later that month, where Lesnar defeated him quickly in a very unimpressive match that basically just consisted of punches. That ended up being his last WWE appearance, as he was released this past April, but today we are learning that he will wrestle again by heading back to AAA.

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide Owner Dorian Joaquín Roldán Peña made the announcement on his official Twitter that Cain Velasquez would be returning to the promotion on December 4, though it doesn't say in what capacity or who he might compete against.

WWE had larger plans for Cain Velasquez while he was there, but a combination of injuries and the company doing some serious budget cuts this past Spring led to his early dismissal. It's entirely possible that if Velasquez has a good showing in AAA this Winter, WWE might decide to give him another look and bring their previous plans to fruition. All of that depends on Velasquez's health and ability in the ring though, as WWE is not actively looking to spend money on big-name signings at the moment, so we will all have to wait and see how things go.