Carlito Back in WWE, Joins Raw Roster

It looks like Carlito's Royal Rumble return wasn't a one-night-only engagement. The former and now current WWE Superstar appeared again on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, and based on statements from the commentary team, it looks like he's back in WWE full time. And since he and Hardy picked up a win over Elias and Jaxson Ryker, it seems likely to be true.

Carlito was released from WWE for violating the Wellness Policy back in 2010, and his career in the company for seven years prior was largely viewed as not living up to his potential. He was scheduled to appear at the Legends Night Raw earlier this year but didn't make it. However, he returned at the Royal Rumble on Sunday night where he ran afoul of Elias. Then, tonight on Raw, he showed up to team with Jeff Hardy against Elias and Jaxson Ryker, apparently an official member of the roster now.

From our WWE Raw report, which will be published in full later tonight, here's how the match went down.

Elias and Jaxson Ryker vs. Jeff Hardy and Carlito Elias and Jaxson Ryker head to the ring for a tag team match. They're fighting Jeff Hardy and… Carlito! Is Carlito back full time? Commentary implies that he is. Now that… is cool. What's not cool is Carlito's mustache, but I'm not gonna tell him that. They have a match, the main purpose of which is to get the nonexistent crowd excited for a Carlito hot tag. That happens, he hits the Backstabber, Hardy hits the Senton Bomb, and Carlito has a win on Raw in 2021. Winners: Jeff Hardy and Carlito

Check back after 11PM tonight for our full Raw report if you want some more of that witty and insightful commentary.