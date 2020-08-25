Carnival Row Season 2 Wraps Post-COVID Czech Republic Filming

Three months after the government of the Czech Republic along with the Czech Film Commission and Czech Film Fund gave the green light to television productions like Amazon's Wheel of Time and Carnival Row, and Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne-starring alt-Victorian fantasy drama has wrapped its post-COVID-19 filming. Production on the second season of the popular streaming series actually began in November 2019, so the production shutdown in March left Carnival Row with only two weeks left of shooting to complete. Productions were allowed to return to the country to resume filming in May, though deals with unions and the establishment of agreed-upon health protocols needed to be finalized.

"The craftsmanship of our Czech crew is second to none, among the best I have ever seen in 30-plus years in the business. The massive sets of 'Carnival Row' are built out in such meticulous detail that you wouldn't know you're on a backlot," said season two showrunner, Erik Oleson. "You can walk its streets and alleys and directly into buildings that are functional working sets of their own. What would be prohibitively expensive to construct and film elsewhere is not only possible in the Czech Republic, the locals make it happen for a reasonable price and with a smile."

"The Czech film industry was hard hit due to the global coronavirus shutdown. I appreciate that the Czech government acted fast and provided great support in order to restart film production. Since the country re-opened May 7, international production has returned quickly," said producer David Minkowski from Stillking Films. "It's a testament to the amazing cast and crew of 'Carnival Row' that it was one of the first global shows to get back on its feet and complete filming. To be sure, we adopted strict health and safety protocols even though the presence of the virus in the Czech Republic is low."