Casey Jones Art Features in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Auction

Casey Jones is a beloved supporting character and ally to the heroes in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Wearing a hockey mask and often using sports equipment as weapons, Casey is a human that got to hang out with the Turtles and fight evil. Every kid's dream! Popular in the comics, cartoon, and feature films, this is a character that became a fan favorite and remains a recognizable hero to this day. Let's take a look as a production cel and animation drawing group from the production of the 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series featuring Casey.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Casey Jones Production Cel and Animation Drawing Group of 5 (Murakami-Wolf-Swenson, c. 1987-96).

The one and only Casey Jones is featured here in this amazing set of four hand-painted original production cels and one matching animation drawing from the animated classic series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Of the character, creator Kevin Eastman said in an interview, "I had this idea; it was kind of a parody of all these vigilante characters that were in comics. You have the classics like Batman and Daredevil and all these characters where something tragic happened in their past that helped them choose the path to go out and fight crime on their own, and I thought it was really funny if we had a character who was inspired to do the same, but just from watching too much bad TV…" Casey Jones is featured here in full figure measuring from 5" to 5.75" tall on the 12 field cels.

Heritage Auctions notes this drawing as a graphite and color pencil on 12 field animation paper. Numbered C16, C18, C19 and K2, the pieces show minor handling and edge wear. The condition is noted as "Very Good." You can now head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles piece. May the Turtle Power be with you.