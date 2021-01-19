It's been four months since ViacomCBS first announced that CBS All Access was set to be rebranded with the name Paramount+, and now we know when that rebranding will take place. On March 4, the changeover will go live in the U.S. and in Canada (though the Canadian service will apparently shift into an expanded offering later this year), while March 25 sees it go live in the Nordics and mid-year sees the transition happening in Australia. Viewers will get a preview of what they can expect on February 24 when an overview of the company's streaming plans for Paramount+, Showtime's OTT service, and the free, ad-supported Pluto TV will be presented as part of ViacomCBS' quarterly earnings report. The move comes as ViacomCBS looks to strengthen its footprint on an ever-more-crowded streaming landscape by highlighting its portfolio of broadcast, news, sports, and entertainment brands. Translation? All of that content you've been enjoying on CBS All Access ("Star Trek" franchise, The Twilight Zone, etc.) will be making the move to Paramount +.

Here's a look at the series that the rebranded streaming service has in store:

"The Offer": The 10-episode scripted limited event series is based on Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy's extraordinary, never-revealed experiences of making The Godfather, with Armie Hammer (Death on the Nile) signed on to star.

"Lioness": A spy drama created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) with Sheridan, Jill Wagner, David Glasser, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari set to executive produce. Based on a real-life CIA program, Lioness follows a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within. The series is produced by Paramount Network and 101 Studios.

"MTV's Behind the Music: The Top 40": A reimagination of the Emmy-nominated series "Behind the Music" which will unlock MTV's vault from the past 40 years for a unique and intimate look at the 40 biggest artists of all time, through their voices and their eyes. The series will be produced by Creature Films and MTV Studios.

"The Real Criminal Minds": A true-crime docuseries based on the hit CBS Television series, and produced by XG Productions in association with CBS Television Studios and ABC Signature.

"The Game": The service is also developing a revival of The Game as part of BET's programming on Paramount+ from CBS Television Studios and Grammnet Productions.

"Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies": From Annabel Oakes (Atypical, Transparent), the hour-long musical comedy prequel series focuses on how the infamous Pink Ladies (Sandy, Rizzo, Jan, Marty, and Frenchy in the original movie) began and how the reverence, fear, and, moral panic they sparked changed Rydell High forever.

"Kamp Koral: Spongebob's Under Years": In the first-ever SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff, the CG-animated prequel follows 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants (Tom Kenny) and his pals as they spend their summer building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish, and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral.