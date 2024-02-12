Posted in: CBS, NFL, Paramount+, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: cbs sports, nfl, paramount, super bowl

CBS Scores Big with 120M Super Bowl LVIII Viewers; More Early Data

In early viewing figures, CBS scored big with Super Bowl LVIII, locking down 120 million viewers (123.4 million across all platforms).

Whether it was the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers, the Taylor Swift "factor," the game being held in Las Vegas, or the commercial lineup expected to be over-the-top – or some combination of all of those factors and more – we're pretty sure that the CBS folks are pretty happy with the numbers that came in for Super Bowl LVIII. The overtime-running NFL championship game delivered the most-watched telecast in history with a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 123.4 million average viewers across all platforms (including the CBS Television Network, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Univision & CBS Sports), Univision and NFL digital properties (including NFL+). The initial viewership figures are based on Nielsen Fast National data and Adobe Analytics – with the final Nielsen data relating on Tuesday. Here's a look at how the event scored for CBS as well as a preliminary read on Paramount+'s streaming numbers.

Super Bowl LVIII Sets Some Serious Viewership Records:

The big game is the most-watched program ever, averaging 123.4 million viewers across all platforms, up +7% vs. last year's Super Bowl, which was the previous record (115.1 million).

More than 200 million viewers (202.4) watched all or part of Super Bowl LVIII across networks, the highest unduplicated total audience in history and up +10% vs. last year's game (184 million).

CBS Walks Away with Largest Audience Ever for a Single Network:

Super Bowl LVIII on CBS led the way with 120.0 million viewers, the largest audience in history for a single network.

Super Bowl LVIII capped off a record-setting season for CBS Sports. The NFL ON CBS scored the most-watched regular season since the NFL returned to CBS in 1998 as well as the Network's best postseason viewership since 1998.

And The Streaming Viewers Sets a Record, Too…

Super Bowl LVIII is the most-streamed Super Bowl in history, led by a record-setting audience on Paramount+.

