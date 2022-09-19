Chainsaw Man English Dub Trailer Released, Voice Casts Updated & More

With October 11th right around the corner and the English dub set to set to premiere at this year's New York Comic Con (NYCC) on Friday, October 7, Crunchyroll is unveiling the English dub cast for the highly-anticipated anime Chainsaw Man. With Mike McFarland (Attack on Titan; Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood) handling ADR direction, the English voice cast includes Ryan Colt Levy (My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission; Moriarty the Patriot) – English voice of Denji; Suzie Yeung (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba; Wonder Egg Priority) – English voice of Makima; Reagan Murdock (Dragon Ball Super; Don't Hurt Me, My Healer!) – English voice of Aki; and Sarah Wiedenheft (Black Clover; Dr. STONE; Dragon Ball Super) – English voice of Power.

They join a Japanese voice cast that includes Kikunosuke Toya as Denji, Shiori Izawa (Nanachi in Made in Abyss) as Pochita, Tomori Kusunoki (Natsume in Deca-Dence) as Makima, Shogo Sakata (Karin Sasaki in Fire Force) as Aki Hayakawa, Fairouz Ai (Jolyne Kujo in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean) as Power, Mariya Ise (Reg in Made in Abyss) as Himeno, Karin Takahashi (Suika in Dr. Stone) as Kobeni Higashiyama, Taku Yashiro (Tanuma Tsubasa in Kaguya-sama: Love is War) as Hirokazu Arai, and Kenjiro Tsuda (Kento Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen) as Kishibe. Additional dubs will include Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German, with casts to be announced at a later date.

But before we get to the English dub trailer for Chainsaw Man, how about an update on the music that you'll be hearing? For your opening song, we have "KICK BACK" by Kenshi Yonezu. And for your ending themes, we have "HAWATARI NIOKU CENTI (2-hundred-million-centimeter-long blades)" By MAXIMUM THE HORMONE; "ALL KIND OF KISSES" by ano; "Fight Song" by Eve; "Deep down" by Aimer; "Rendezvous" by Kanaria; "In the Back Room" by syudou; "Violence" by Queen Bee; "Time Left" by ZUTOMAYO: "first death" by TK from Ling tosite sigure; "tablet" by TOOBOE; "CHAINSAW BLOOD" by Vaundy, and "DOGLAND" by PEOPLE 1.

Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as "Chainsaw Man"- a man with a devil's heart.

Based on the widely popular and award-winning manga of the same name written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Fire Punch; Look Back; Goodbye, Eri) and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump, Chainsaw Man is directed by Ryū Nakayama (Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia; The Rising of the Shield Hero). In addition, we have a screenplay by Hiroshi Seko (Attack on Titan Final Season; Mob Psycho 100; Banana Fish), character design by Kazutaka Sugiyama (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation), devil design by Kiyotaka Oshiyama (The Wind Rises; The Secret World of Arrietty; Space Dandy), art direction by Yusuke Takeda (Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-; Sword Art Online; Penguin Highway), and music composed by Kensuke Ushio (The Heike Story; Devilman: Crybaby; Space Dandy).

Animation is produced by MAPPA (Maruyama Animation Produce Project Association), the prestigious anime studio from Japan known for Attack on Titan Final Season, Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuri!!! on Ice, takt op.Destiny, and the upcoming Hell's Paradise. MAPPA also released the global box office sensation Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which has become one of the top five highest-grossing anime movies in the US, the top 10 highest-grossing anime movies in the world, and the top 20 highest-grossing movies in Japan.