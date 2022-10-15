Chainsaw Man Problems in Real Life? U.S. Government Has You Covered!

The first episode of Studio MAPPA's Chainsaw Man premiered on Crunchyroll this past Tuesday, October 11th. The story follows Denji and his devil pet Pochita, who hunt devils to make a living. This story was made to be an anime (read our review here), and it seems the government was very excited to watch the anime well. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission was either puzzled or inspired by the anime adaptation because they decided to put up some safety tips regarding chainsaw usage and maintenance… just to be on the safe side.

Here's a look at how the whole thing began:

Man made of chainsaws. Hm. — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) October 12, 2022

Chainsaw Man follows Denji, who lives in poverty thanks to the horrid debt his father left behind at his time of death. Denji and his Chainsaw Devil Pup, Pochita, live off hunting devils and harvesting their remains in order to repay that debt. After facing betrayal and nearly dying, Denji makes a pact with Pochita and becomes Chainsaw Man.

There's a chainsaw dog? — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) October 12, 2022

Due to what we're hoping was a disrespect forged from being ill-informed, even the Chainsaw Man account had to intervene to remind the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission that Pochita actually has a name… you know, Pochita is more than a chainsaw pup.

After the realization of seeing a man made of chainsaws, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission took over the floor to provide some safety tips on chainsaw usage and maintenance while also providing some numbers of chainsaw-related incidents and advice on gear while using one as well. However, they do make it clear that if you are a man made of chainsaws, some of these tips might not apply.

Seems like this calls for some chainsaw safety tips. Note: If you yourself are a chainsaw, tips may not apply🧵 — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) October 12, 2022

This little PSA did sparkle some back-and-forths:

Seeing as he's a man and not a product does he really fall under your jurisdiction? — Feelin it (@MountMont126) October 12, 2022

Correct. Person made of chainsaws would not. Similar to that plant someone gave a machete the other day. — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) October 12, 2022

But would a person made of chainsaws do a chainsaw safety PSA for people not made of chainsaws who use chainsaws? That's the question. — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) October 12, 2022

You can find the whole PSA thread from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission here. It gathered over 17K retweets and thousands of replies at the time of this writing. As a total anime head that used to have my likes made fun of, I will take any opportunity to see the anime that I love get a chance in the spotlight. Not just that, but they made it a pretty useful and helpful thread, as I did not know anything about chainsaws other than that whole "they cut down trees quickly and are the main ingredient in a proper 'Texas Massacre.'"