Chainsaw Man Season 1 Ep. 11 "Mission Start" Let's Meet the Fiends

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Chainsaw Man, "Mission Start' was yet another wonderfully intense and bloody installment for the anime. Little by little, we are starting to get a fuller picture— is everyone working together toward a common goal? So far, the first season has been fantastic, blowing beyond all expectations & continuing to leave viewers with jaws dropped at every turn.

So Aki is expected to make a deal with the Future Devil, who accepts in exchange for the chance to live within Aki's eye. As he explains, while looking through Aki's future, the devil mentions Aki's death in the future will be magnificent. Aki, on his end, refuses to know what awaits in store for him and just asks him to jump into his eye already. Aki is just about to become the crazy that Himeno tried to keep him from becoming. That said, I am not a fan of the 1-cent psych session that Kurose and Tendo try to pull on him and insult him by implying he tries to act cool as if he is the main character in a manga for trying to go after the Gun Devil himself. Insert intense eyeroll. Aki does put them in their place, though, because our boy does not have the need to have his ultimate revenge validated by the likes of them.

On their end, Kishibe's training is proving to be efficient, and Denji & Power start showing some progress. We even see that they have managed to cut his forehead on their latest attempt. Due to this, training will now be weekly instead of daily. However, Kishibe informed Denji and Power that Special Division 4 will be ambushing the Yakuza building harboring those affiliated with the Gun Devil. We do see a snippet of Kishibe confronting Makima and accusing her of knowing what was going to happen to the unit. This is the second time she is accused of this, the first time by Madoka when he resigned. This is also the first time someone alludes to her nature, and Kishibe makes it clear he only allows her to live as long as her intentions are aligned with humankind. Finally, I think this is a very pivotal moment as no one seems to notice her true nature. Hell, he even accuses her of being a liar when Makima tries to deny it.

While Special Division 4 goes into the building, we also see Makima on her end doing what she can: she is meeting with the head of the Yakuza in Tokyo and coerces him to give out the name of everyone he knows affiliated with the gun devil. Yo, this was so brutal! Makima even gave him a bag of eyeballs belonging to those connected to everyone in the room to ensure she gets her list and successfully deals with them while teaching him the real necessary evils of life, not the excuse bullshit he tries to pass as such.

On the Special Division front, we get introduced to the fiends that work for them as Kishibe holds off human police and tells them how to deal with the non-human members of the division in case they get loose and describe their abilities s they deal with the zombie hoard that was waiting for them. I am already looking forward to seeing more of them, but you know, trying to keep myself from getting attached to anyone yet. So far, I am a fan of the Angel, Shark, Violence, and Spider fiends. We see a commonality among the fiends, their attitudes resemble Denji and Power. Aki is on a mission, though, and he finds the Sawatari bitch who decides to use the Ghost Devil against Aki, who quickly becomes overwhelmed and ends up being choked. It is kind of sad to see this empty version of Aki, but I cannot wait for them to get their piece of Sawatari and the Katana dude. Ugh! My heart is definitely not ready for Crunchyroll's Chainsaw Man to come to an end yet, though.

Chainsaw Man Season 1 Episode 11 "Mission Start" Review by Alejandra Bodden 8.5 / 10