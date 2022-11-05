Charlie Hunnam's Focus on Writing Should Include An SOA/Jax Prequel

Okay, we're going to admit up front that this is pure speculation on our part, but these two moments have been fueling our dumpster fires of random speculation over the past few hours, so we thought that we would share. Early in October, Sons of Anarchy & Shantaram star Charlie Hunnam was asked at the premiere of his Apple TV+ series about SOA's Jackson "Jax" Teller and if he would ever return to the character (we're assuming for prequels to Mayans MC… unless they really want to blow fans' minds). And as you'll see below, Hunnam didn't exactly throw water on the idea. Okay… got that? Good. Now, approximately a month later, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hunnam shared that after Shantaram, he's looking to focus as much time on his screenwriting as possible. In addition, he's looking to give his own work preferential treatment when deciding on his future roles. " I'm trying to pivot basically full-time after 'Shantaram' into becoming a writer." Sharing that his work is "starting to get some real traction" and that we should get to see what he has in store "over the next couple of years," Hunnam shared that he has a number of feature and series projects that he's working on. But don't think for a second that means he's only going to act in his own written work, with Hunnam adding, "I'm by no means going to stop acting but I'm going to try and only act in things that I write." So what do these two things have to do with one another? How about the possibility that Hunnam could end up penning the return of Jax?

Again… this is pure speculation. But one good way to get into the groove of screenwriting as a new writer is to write what you know, and Hunnam definitely knows Jax. Plus, with all of the love still surrounding SOA, Hunnam hitting a home run on a project that would get a ton of attention the moment it begins filming will definitely help cement his name as an actor and writer. And it doesn't need to be a prequel when it could easily take place between seasons or within a season. Here's a look back at what Hunnam had to say (tease?) about there being some more Jax Teller in his future:

I WANNA BE ANARCHY: At the premiere of new show "Shantaram," actor Charlie Hunnam says he might not be done with his "Sons of Anarchy" character Jax Teller just yet. pic.twitter.com/8JAOEHj2I0 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) October 4, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Here's a Look at Charlie Hunnam's (Sons of Anarchy) Shantaram

Based on Gregory David Roberts' internationally best-selling novel, Apple TV+'s Shantaram follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (Hunnam) looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he's running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla (Antonia Desplat), Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

Co-created (with Eric Warren Singer), written & executive produced by showrunner Steve Lightfoot, Apple TV+'s Shantaram also stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph, and Shiv Palekar. Bharat Nalluri directs and executive produces alongside Lightfoot, Singer, Andrea Barron, Nicole Clemens, Steve Golin, and Justin Kurzel. The series is produced for Apple by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content's AC Studios.