Charmed: Madeleine Mantock Comments on Not Discussing Departure

With Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), Harry (Rupert Evans), and Jordan (Jordan Donica) being joined by Charmed Ones newcomer Kaela (Lucy Barrett), the Power of Three has returned to The CW's Charmed in what's been a fun and fascinating fourth season so far. But fans will always have a special place in their hearts for Madeleine Mantock's Macy, who departed the series at the end of the third season (with Macy dying during the season finale). When the news hit last summer, fans were shocked, and since that time there's been speculation surrounding why Mantock departed (with Mantock offering a brief comment around the time that the news broke).

Now, Mantock is offering some perspective, writing that she was "incredibly dissatisfied, for lots of reasons" and that led to her departure. As for staying silent on the matter, Mantock also added that "it was never suggested to me that I delete anything, or stop offering my opinions," that she was "grateful to be finished," and that she hopes that the cast & crew are "having a great time."

"I was trying: 'If you've not got anything nice to say, don't say anything at all.' I was incredibly dissatisfied, for lots of reasons, and thought it better to withdraw because it wouldn't be appropriate, to be honest. Which is my default," Mantock wrote in the first of a two-tweet response to being asked if she was choosing to be silent or that the studio had some legal means to keep her from speaking about her departure. "It was never suggested to me that I delete anything, or stop offering my opinions. I am endlessly grateful to be finished and I hope they're having a great time xx." Now here's a look at the promo and episode overview for next week's S04E07 "Cats and Camels and Elephants, Oh My…":

Charmed Season 4 Episode 7 "Cats and Camels and Elephants, Oh My…": SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES – Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), and Kaela (Lucy Barrett) must divide and conquer when they become aware of a new, formidable threat inspired by the Tallyman (guest star Jed Rees.) Maggie and Harry (Rupert Evans) team up to chase down a lead in a dangerous magical realm. Mel needs Jordan's (Jordan Donica) help healing a "creature" with whom she has a deep emotional connection. And Kaela's budding flirtation with Dev (guest star Kapil Talwalkar) must contend with a surprise visitor from her past. Jem Garrard directed the episode written by Jeffery Lieber and Christina Piña.

Produced by CBS Studios in association with Propagate Content, The CW's Charmed stars Melonie Diaz as Mel Vera, Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera, Lucy Barrett, as Michaela "Kaela" Danso, Rupert Evans as Harry Greenwood, and Jordan Donica as Jordan Chase. Kapil Talwalkar (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC's upcoming Night Court sequel series) joins the cast in the recurring role as Dev, a handsome, intense & charming "Gandharva"- a magical creature with the power to influence people with his voice. Natasha Henstridge's (Diggstown) confident, strong, and wry-witted Diana is another Whitelighter when Harry believed he was the only one left. Diana seeks Harry out in the hopes that he can help her escape from a bizarre, magical predicament in which she finds herself. Executive producers include Jeffrey Lieber, Nicki Renna, Joey Falco, Kevin Dowling, Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Brad Silberling, Howard Owens, Liz Kruger, and Craig Shapiro.