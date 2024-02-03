Posted in: CW, streaming, TV | Tagged: Alyssa Milano, charmed, Hollie Marie Combs, Shannen Doherty

Charmed Star Milano: "I Did Not Have The Power to Get Anyone Fired"

In an social media post, Charmed star Alyssa Milano pushed back on claims that she had any say in Shannen Doherty being fired from the series.

In a follow-up, Charmed star Alyssa Milano has taken to Instagram to clarify her comments made during MegaCon Orlando in response to allegations from co-stars Shannen Doherty and Holly Marie Combs during a December 2023 episode of Let's Be Clear. In a previous episode of the podcast, Doherty addressed where she believes the issues between her and Milano began – but it was in a following episode where Doherty & Combs claimed that Milano was directly involved in having Doherty fired from the series – including an alleged ultimatum made by Milano to the show's producers. Including screencaps of her comments from the pop culture convention, Milano included a lengthy caption where she addresses her disappointment in how a show that's still so popular for so long has a cast that "still speaks ill of the experience a quarter of a century later." But before wishing "Holly, Shannen, and Rose peace and light in their personal and professional journeys," Milano offered her perspective on what went down regarding Doherty and how she "did not have the power to get anyone fired."

"I will add, though, with absolute certainty—everything was documented. There was a professional mediator (I was told Holly and Shannen would not participate in any mediation) and an on-set producer/babysitter who were both brought in to investigate all claims," Milano revealed. "It was then recommended by this mediator, after collecting testimony from cast AND crew—what changes should be made if the show was going to continue. The studio, Aaron Spelling, and network made the decision to protect the international hit that was 'Charmed.' I did not have the power to get anyone fired. Once Shannen left, we had 5 more successful seasons, and I am forever grateful." Here's a look at the post:

During the episode from December 2023, Combs claimed that Milano forced the Charmed producers into a corner where they had to choose either Doherty or Milano – and if they chose Doherty, then the producers could expect a lawsuit alleging a hostile work environment. With rumblings surrounding Doherty's departure from FOX Beverly Hill 90210 still pretty fresh, the actress' team spun the story that it was Doherty's decision to leave after three seasons. "One can't keep telling the same story over and over and over again when it's not the truth," Doherty shared. "My representatives, I remember them looking at me at the time and said, 'No, no, no, your career won't survive another firing, so we're just going to say that you chose to leave.' I remember I started laughing, going, 'Who is going to believe that I'm crazy enough to leave a hit show?'"

Combs revealed that show producer Jonathan Levin had allegedly told her that Milano had approached him with the ultimatum. "He said, you know, 'We're basically in a position where it's one or the other. We were told [by Alyssa] that it's [Shannen] or me, and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment,'" Combs shared, including how Milano had begun to document the moments on the set when she felt uncomfortable. "I don't ever remember being mean to [Milano] on set. I couldn't have been more kind and understanding," Doherty countered. "I wish that I had been older and wiser because I definitely would've sued, and I would've been honest about the situation because the rumors followed me regardless."

