Posted in: Anime, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: anime, McDonald's, Studio Pierrot, wcdonald's

Check Out McDonald's & Studio Pierrot's First WcDonald's Anime Short

Check out the first anime short from McDonald's and Studio Pierrot that was released earlier today, the mini-epic The Race to WcDonald's.

Article Summary McDonald's and Studio Pierrot unveil "The Race to WcDonald's" anime short.

Special McNuggets sauce and manga-inspired packaging launch in Canada.

Four shorts to come, each celebrating a different anime subgenre.

Artist Acky Bright designs manga-inspired WcDonald's take-out bags.

Earlier today, we reported how this is the week that McDonald's begins embracing being known as "WcDonald's" by fans of anime films & series in a big way. Teaming with some of the biggest names in anime, WcDonald's will come to life for folks in Canada beginning Tuesday, February 27th, when a special McNuggets sauce & manga-inspired packaging rolls out in participating locations. But what caught our eye was the news that legendary animation house Studio Pierrot created a series of shorts representing the first official WcDonald's anime (along with a new manga at mcdonalds.ca). Over the course of four weekly drops, McDonald's and the animation studio will offer stories about the WcDonald's Sauce and WcNuggets – with each short honoring one of anime's four biggest subgenres: Action, Romance, Mecha, and Fantasy. Now, we have a look at the first short, "The Race to WcDonald's," as two rivals compete to be the first to enjoy the treats that WcDonald's has to offer.

Over the next three weeks, anime fans will be treated to three more shorts from the universe of WcDonald's – here's what's still to come, followed by a look at the first short with Japanese subtitles:

"Love from Across the Booth": Our two protagonists discover the WcDonald's Sauce and WcNuggets aren't the only perfect pairing.

"WcNuggets Space Frontier 3000": A team of WcDonald's pilots must protect the last WcNugget against an ominous force.

"The Wisdom of the Sauce": Three women are transported to a distant land to unravel the mystery surrounding the elusive sauce before it's gone forever.

What Else Does McDonald's Have Planned for "WcDonald's"?

A Sauce that Packs a Punch: From the sounds of things, the Savoury Chili WcDonald's Sauce (available for a limited time at participating restaurants) sounds like the kind of thing that would give you a spicey little "wake-up call." But the best part? You can go with the sauce for an order of 10-piece "WcNuggets" (Chicken McNuggets) or do what we do and order it with a bunch of other sauces & two large fries and have "dip-fest."

Manga Packaging and More from Acky Bright: Yup, Japanese manga artist/illustrator Acky Bright designed custom WcDonald's packaging that does a nice job of selling anime fans on the dining experience. For a limited time, fans can receive manga-inspired take-out bags featuring WcDonald's Crew characters (at participating restaurants) sketched by Acky. "I had a great time partnering with McDonald's to help make WcDonald's a reality for manga fans who have a genuine love for the brand," shared the artist/illustrator. "From the details of the diverse Crew characters to the manga plot itself, I loved being able to use my artwork to bring to life the dynamic, vibrant world of WcDonald's for people around the world."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!