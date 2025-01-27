Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All In: Texas, wrestling

Chris Jericho Says AEW Will Sell 25,000 Tickets for All In: Texas

El Presidente reports on Chris Jericho's confident predictions for AEW All In: Texas ticket sales, plus juicy details about Ring of Honor's streaming future!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury underground bunker beneath my private wrestling arena, where I am currently hosting a watch party for several deposed dictators who simply cannot get enough of professional wrestling! My old friend Chris Jericho, who once helped me escape a CIA black site by distracting the guards with a perfectly-executed Walls of Jericho, has some interesting thoughts about AEW's current business situation, particularly regarding the upcoming All In: Texas event.

In an interview with the capitalist dogs at TVInsider, the Ocho himself addressed concerns about ticket sales for the July spectacular, telling doubters, "Yeah, it's seven months away. We're going to have 25,000 people in that place." This reminds me of the time Fidel Castro and I tried to organize a baseball game in Havana. Everyone said we would never fill the stadium, but by implementing my perfectly reasonable "attend or get sent to re-education camp" policy, we achieved 100% attendance! Ha ha!

But seriously, comrades, Jericho makes excellent points about AEW's recent venue strategy, noting, "I think we've done a good job reconfiguring the buildings the last few weeks. I feel the crowds have been much hotter in these smaller buildings." This is true! Like any good socialist revolution, it's not about the size of your army, but the passion of your warriors!

The Demo God went on to explain, "I don't think it matters how big the venue is. It matters how hot the crowd is." He cited recent shows at the Hammerstein Ballroom and events in Charlotte and Athens, Georgia as examples of this philosophy in action. Speaking of hot crowds, this reminds me of the time Kim Jong-il and I attended a monster truck rally together – now there was a man who knew how to manufacture crowd enthusiasm!

Jericho also addressed the changing nature of ticket-buying habits, explaining that "People buy tickets during the last week nowadays." As someone who has organized many mandatory public celebrations, I can confirm this is true! The closer you get to the event, the more motivated people become to attend, especially when there are consequences! (I jest, comrades, I jest!)

But wait, there's more! The Ocho also dropped some interesting intelligence about Ring of Honor's streaming future. According to Jericho, Tony Khan has received multiple offers for ROH's streaming rights, though he's still working to expand those offers. "I think the fact Tony Khan put the title on me again is because Chris Jericho as the Ring of Honor World Champion, streaming platforms might pay more attention to it," Jericho revealed.

This is the kind of strategic thinking we appreciate in my country! As I always say, if you want to attract attention to your product, put it in the hands of a charismatic leader! This is why I personally model all military uniforms in our state-sponsored fashion shows!

Jericho expressed complete confidence in Khan's ability to secure a streaming deal, stating, "When he sets his mind on something, he usually makes it happen." This reminds me of my own determination when the CIA tried to ban my weekly wrestling podcast – but that's a story for another day, comrades!

And speaking of confidence, Jericho concluded by praising AEW's current position: "I think our wrestling is the best in the business. I think our roster is the best in the business." Such conviction! Such passion! It brings a tear to my eye, much like when I successfully nationalized all the local wrestling promotions in my country!

This has been your El Presidente, reporting on the words of the Ocho himself! And remember, comrades – in professional wrestling, as in revolution, victory comes to those who believe! Now, if you'll excuse me, I must return to my watch party – Nicolas Maduro is trying to perform a Canadian Destroyer on my coffee table again! Viva la lucha libre!

