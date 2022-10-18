Chris Jericho Signs New 3-Year Contract with AEW

The Chadster used to be a fan of Chris Jericho. When Jericho first joined WWE as Y2J back in the day, The Chadster thought that was brilliant booking by Vince McMahon. But when Jericho joined AEW in 2019, it was the start of a very dark period in The Chadster's life, a period where AEW has made The Chadster ABSOLUTELY MISERABLE simply by existing and competing with The Chadster's beloved WWE.

And now, just three years later, Chris Jericho has once again stuck a knife directly in The Chadster's back by signing a new deal with AEW, extending his time with the company for another three years, instead of returning to WWE where he belongs. According to a press release, Jericho will even do more at AEW, "serving as a producer and creative advisor in addition to continuing as a mentor to young talent." Auughh man! So unfair!

"Chris Jericho long ago cemented his legacy as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, and we're fortunate to have his skills, charisma, knowledge and insights in AEW for years to come," said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW, in the press release. "Chris has discovered a fountain of youth this year, and he's having some of the very best matches of his legendary career against some of the top names in wrestling. In expanding his responsibilities, he'll continue to serve as a valuable leader with our roster having the opportunity to utilize one of most creative minds in the history of wrestling."

"I've been with AEW since literally day one, and in the midst of enjoying what is being called a career year for me in 2022 – after 32 years in the pro wrestling business – I am excited and proud to announce the extension of my relationship with AEW and the Khan family," said Chris Jericho. "Working closely with Tony Khan every day is a rewarding and stimulating experience from both a creative and a professional standpoint, which has reignited my love for pro wrestling. I don't think I would still be wrestling at this level or be as passionate about the business if AEW didn't exist.

"As a result, I feel a great responsibility to keep AEW the best it can be both inside and out of the ring. Over the next three years, I'm looking forward to not only continuing my work in the ring, but to also focus on my ever-increasing responsibilities outside the ring, including producing, advising and assisting Tony with creative ideas, and providing leadership, encouragement and guidance for our fantastic roster. AEW is a great team – a team that I'm proud to say I'll be a part of for a very long time."

The Chadster is so angry at Chris Jericho right now. The Chadster knows that he shouldn't take it personally, and that Jericho is just doing what's best for him and his career. But it's hard not to when AEW has made The Chadster's life so miserable over the past three years. It feels like every time The Chadster turns around, there's another reminder of how much better things used to be before AEW came along. The addition of Chris Jericho to the AEW roster was a major coup for the company, and it signalled their intention to compete with WWE on a serious level, which is just so disrespectful to everything Vince McMahon has ever done for the wrestling business.

It's not just Chris Jericho that The Chadster is mad at, it's the whole AEW roster. The Chadster can't stand how good they are at wrestling, and how over they are with the fans. It's like they're all trying to show up WWE and make The Chadster look bad. Even guys like Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole, who The Chadster used to be fans of, have turned their backs on WWE and joined AEW. It's just not fair. The Chadster can't take it anymore. He's tired of AEW making him angry, and he's tired of them ruining his life. He's done with them, and he's done with Chris Jericho. The Chadster is done with wrestling altogether.

…

Okay, maybe The Chadster was a little hasty. If The Chadster isn't around to speak the truth of AEW, who will do it? Besides Ryan Satin? No, The Chadster will move forward despite what Chris Jericho has done to him because it's what's best for WWE, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!