Chris Jericho, Sting Meet in Ring for First Time; So Disrespectful!

Jericho and Sting face off in AEW ring! But why must they use WWE legends to disrespect the very business we love? 😡

Welcome back to The Chadster's latest report on all things wrestling! Today, we'll be discussing something that really grinds The Chadster's gears: Chris Jericho and Sting met in the ring for the first time ever on AEW Dynamite last night. 🤬 As true wrestling fans know, AEW likes to play dirty by employing tactics and booking choices that differ from WWE's tried and true methods. This time, they really went too far, using not just one, but two legendary wrestlers with deep roots in WWE's history to further their own agenda against Vince McMahon and everything he has built. Auughh man! So unfair!

Last night on AEW Dynamite, we saw Chris Jericho and Sting face off in the ring for the first time ever, a moment that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago. With Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara involved in the segment as well, AEW continues to spit on WWE's formula, using legendary wrestlers to get over their young stars in the process. 😡 Can you believe the sheer disrespect shown to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it?

Now, let's take a moment to talk about how wrong this all is. First of all, when Sting and Chris Jericho first worked at WCW over two decades ago, Jericho wasn't considered to be anywhere near Sting's level, so they never interacted in the ring. Many years and a stellar WWE career later, Jericho has now become a living legend in his own right, and to use the star power he earned against WWE is literally stabbing Vince McMahon in the back. 😠

As for Sting, who should have retired when WWE told him to, he is now using his legendary status to help AEW, while at the same time being treated with the utmost respect by the company. To use Sting – who was booked the way he was in WWE to show that they were superior to WCW – in this manner is just so disrespectful to WWE and all they've done for the wrestling business. 👎

To top it all off, Jericho and Sting, the very embodiments of WWE's history, are being used to help young AEW stars like Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin, as if that's not enough of a slap in the face to Vince McMahon and WWE. The Chadster can't help but scream "So unfair!" This will probably culminate in a tag team match between the two groups, and The Chadster just can't stand it!

But The Chadster is getting used to things being unfair thanks to Tony Khan. The Chadster had a discussion with Keighleyanne earlier today, trying to convince her to let The Chadster repaint their bedroom with the WWE logo and colors. She insisted it would be "too much," and The Chadster couldn't help but wonder if Tony Khan was somehow behind her decision, all because he knows just how much The Chadster loves WWE. 🤔 Keighleyanne didn't agree with The Chadster, but deep down, The Chadster knows something's not quite right.

Stay tuned for more coverage of last night's AEW Dynamite, and make sure to check out The Chadster's other equally unbiased posts on the topic. Together, we can put a stop to Tony Khan's sinister attempts to destroy the wrestling business that The Chadster and fellow unbiased journalists like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger love so dearly. 😤

