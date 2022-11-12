Chris Rock Set to Be First Artist to Perform Live on Netflix

Chris Rock will be Netflix's first big test into its foray into live streaming as the first comedian to perform on their new format. The global event will stream in early 2023. Rock established a long relationship with the platform following his long relationship with HBO. Most recently, following the 2022 infamous Oscar slap from Will Smith, the comedian's been on his Ego Death tour for the past few months and promised to do more to address the incident.

Chris Rock: Netflix Comedy Specials

"People expect me to talk about the bullshit, I'm not going to talk about it right now, I'll get to it eventually, on Netflix," Rock said at a London show. It also marks the comedian's second Netflix special after Tamborine in 2018, and appeared in the Netflix is a Joke festival opposite Dave Chappelle earlier in 2022, coming to the controversial comedian's defense. The Saturday Night Live alum, who last hosted in October 2020, made a cameo in Chappelle's 2016 stint on the November 12th post-election episode. It will remain to be seen if he'll cameo again in tonight's episode.

"Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation," said Robbie Praw, Netflix VP of Stand-up and Comedy Formats. "We're thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment, and we're so honored that Chris is carrying this torch."

Rock's Foray into More Serious Work

Rock has been showing more range in his acting, winning critical praise for FX's Fargo for portraying Loy Cannon. He also starred in Lionsgate's Spiral: From the Book of Saw, the 2021 franchise sequel, and the Netflix critically-acclaimed biopic Dolemite Is My Name. He stars in 20th Century Studios' Amsterdam opposite Christian Bale and Margot Robbie, currently in theaters.

Chris Rock is about to make history as the first artist to perform LIVE on Netflix! The legendary comedian, writer, director, and actor's newest comedy special will premiere live — globally — in early 2023 on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/U8ozz2BLV1 — Netflix (@netflix) November 10, 2022 Show Full Tweet