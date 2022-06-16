Christian Cage Turns on Jungle Boy After Young Bucks Win Tag Belts

The Young Bucks are the new AEW Tag Team Champions for the second time, but that wasn't the worst thing to happen to former champs Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus at AEW Dynamite: Road Rager. After the ladder match, which saw Luchasaurus get put through some tables and Jungle Boy hit with a BTE Trigger before taking the pin, manager and mentor Christian Cage attacked Jungle Boy, hitting him with the Killswitch and then giving him a Conchairto. Well, The Chadster never trusted Christian Cage after he literally stabbed Vince McMahon in the back by signing with AEW in the first place, so The Chadster was just waiting for him to show his true colors once again.

This was supposed to go differently. According to backstage reports, it was the Hardys that were meant to win those AEW Tag Team Championships, but thanks to Jeff Hardy's recent arrest, those plans had to be scrapped, which also screwed over Hardy's brother, Matt. Now, the Young Bucks are the first-ever two-time AEW Champions, but they probably won't hold the titles for too long, since FTR are waiting in the wings and more popular than ever.

Personally, The Chadster thinks that out of respect for Jeff Hardy, AEW probably should have just canceled the match, canceled the tag team champions, and stop competing with The Chadster's beloved WWE, but Tony Khan has absolutely zero respect for the wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has done for it. So instead, AEW just moves on to the next storyline and make the Young Bucks the new champions, which is just so unfair! After Cody Rhodes got injured, this week's WWE Raw completely fell apart with seemingly no direction for anything, but AEW can just carry on like there's nothing wrong when one of their guys is taken out of commission? Auughh man! So unfair!

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, dynamite, recaps, wrestling