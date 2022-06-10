'Christians Against Ms. Marvel' Facebook Group Is A Troll Trap

This week saw the release of the new Disney+ TV series Ms Marvel based on the Marvel comic book title of the same name. And because it features a Pakistani-American lead character from an immigrant family, some of the responses are just the kind of responses you'd expect to such a thing. Because we can't have nice things.

But one Facebook group got a lot more attention than others. Christians Against Ms Marvel is a private group that has over 17,300 followers. And just a couple of days ago it had 14,000. It states that "Ms Marvel might be the biggest slap in the face for conservative Christians to date!!! Disney has decided that the face of this franchise should not be Carol Danvers but should instead be a gay Muslim. no more straight Christian characters from Marvel. those days are over. please join us as we let Disney know that we will not BE CANCELLED!!"

It is not a new group however. Arranged by a user using Deadpool's secret identity, Wade Wilson, previous to this, it was called Christians Against Dr Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, and before that was against Turning Red, The Eternals, Spider-Man No Way Home, Shang Chi, Little Mermaid II and the Loki TV series for the same reason. And gaining access, after you have confirmed that you are boycotting the TV show, and state your feelings bout Disney, the group is instead full of atheist memes, or people mock-posting on the theme. It is, for want of a better phrase, a troll trap. Trying to bait people who do believe the show should be cancelled because it has a Muslim lead, but also those who are adamantly against the existence of such a Facebook group and take it at face value. And then the moderators of the group sit back and watch them fight. Highlighted posts include the following;

I am against Ms Marvel as Ms implies she had been divorced. Why not call her miss Marvel? That's because this girl I don't know about clearly got married at a young age, divorced her husband which is immoral and now Marvel are pushing strong single independent women when we should be pushing marriage!

Which seems to be taking the mick. But some are a little too close…

I can't stop crying and vomiting right now. Why does Disney hate Us? Why does Disney Hate America? Our troops didn't die for this. They could've made a hero who puts God,Jesus and the Holy Trinity first above all. Instead they promote this M-She-U Muslim loving commie propaganda.I'm deactivating my Disney Plus account NOW! REAL CHRISTIANS should do the same

With Wade Wilson warning the group;

Everyone remain vigilant. We are trending on Twitter right now. There is bound to be an influence of trolls coming into the group. The admin staff will be vetting all new members a little more harshly to only allow in the true believers. Amen

As far as I can tell, there is no vetting whatsoever, Indeed, quite the opposite. Though my favourite comment is one asking why Marvel couldn't;t have called this show Mr Jesus instead. Here's the history of the channel;

Changed name to Christians Against Ms. Marvel Jun 7, 2022

Changed name to Christians Against Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness May 5, 2022

Changed name to Christians Against Turning Red Mar 14, 2022

Changed name to Christians Against Disney Dec 20, 2021

Changed name to Christians Against Marvel's The Eternals Oct 29, 2021

Changed name to Christians Against Spider-Man: No Way Home Sep 16, 2021

Changed name to Christians Against Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Aug 17, 2021

Changed name to Christians Against The Little Mermaid II (BOYCOTT HALLE BAILEY!!!) Jul 19, 2021

Changed name to Christians Against The Loki Series Jun 8, 2021

Changed name to Twisted Tea for Mitch McConnell Dec 30, 2020

It's just that renaming it to Ms Marvel has proved a much more successful way of doing this.