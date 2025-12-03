Posted in: Current News, NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Christmas in Nashville

Christmas in Nashville: Our Viewing Guide to NBC's Holiday Special

Kicking off at 10 pm ET and hosted by Country music superstar Trisha Yearwood, here's our viewing guide for NBC's Christmas in Nashville.

Article Summary Christmas in Nashville airs December 3 at 10pm ET/PT on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.

Hosted by country music superstar Trisha Yearwood, the special delivers Music City’s festive spirit.

Performances feature Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers, Lauren Alaina, NE-YO, The War and Treaty, and more.

Follow NBC's Christmas in Nashville on social media for updates, sneak peeks, and highlights from the event.

The holiday festivities don't end with the lighting of NYC's historic Christmas Tree. After the credits roll on Christmas in Rockefeller Center, keep your screen set to NBC for an hour-long after-party celebration featuring a variety of Christmas favorites and holiday classics, straight from Music City. Stemming from Category 10 in Nashville, NBC's Christmas in Nashville features a night of music, magic, and more straight from Music City. What follows is a viewing guide to the holiday special, featuring a look at who's hosting and performing, an image gallery, sneak peeks, and more.

When/Where Can I Watch NBC's "Christmas in Nashville"? NBC will bring the holiday spirit to Nashville on December 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT (streaming the next day on Peacock).

Nothing better to get you into the spirit than a little country music magic. ✨ #ChristmasinNashville Dec 3 10/9c | NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/DaT68nVHhN — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) November 26, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Who's Hosting NBC's "Christmas in Nashville"? Grammy Award, CMA, and ACM Award-winning country music icon Trisha Yearwood will serve as the host for tonight's musical celebration.

Who's Performing During NBC's "Christmas in Nashville"? Tonight's special features performances from an impressive lineup of artists, including Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers, Lauren Alaina, NE-YO, The War and Treaty, and Trace Adkins.

How Can I Follow NBC's "Christmas in Nashville" on Social Media? For more information on NBC's Christmas in Nashville, visit the NBC website. You can follow NBC on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook.

Who's Producing NBC's "Christmas in Nashville"? Tonight's special is executive-produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment.

