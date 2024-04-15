Posted in: Horror, Movies, SYFY, TV, USA Network | Tagged: chucky, Chucky The Series, don mancini, film, horror, television

Chucky Creator Says the Next Film Will Connect to the Series

Chucky creator reveals that he hopes to have the next film crossover with the ongoing horror series from USA Network and Syfy.

Article Summary Chucky's creator plans film and TV crossover to expand the 'Chucky-verse'.

Don Mancini reveals development of a new movie and hopes for Season 4 of the series.

The Chucky franchise includes sequels, a TV show, and a wide range of merchandise.

Chucky Season Three Part Two premieres April 10 on USA Network and Syfy.

On November 9, 1988, the film Child's Play arrived in theaters (centered on a murderous "Good Guy" doll), which, over time, has generated six sequels, an ongoing television series, a less-popular remake, comic books, a video game, DLC content for ensemble horror games, and of course, the always profitable tie-in merchandise. But with the recent pivot to television, are there still plans for more Chucky films in the future? Well, of course!

Chucky Mastermind Has High Hopes for Future Films and Ongoing Series

While speaking with Screen Rant, Chucky and Child's Play creator Don Mancini discussed his hopes for the show and films to crossover in cinematic capacity, telling the publication, "[The Chucky show and the movie working] in tandem is my hope. We're hoping to get a season four of the show. Fingers crossed. I pitched the idea already to the network, so we're hoping on that, but I'm also in the early stages of developing a new movie now, and the movie is designed to work in tandem with the show. That's what we hope in our dream of conquering the universe, is that we can keep expanding the Chucky-verse in this way. That's my hope, so we'll see what happens."

As of now, the horror series has earned a generally positive reception from critics and fans, and there's always love for the franchise from its longtime cult audience, so it seems plausible that we'll be seeing Mancini's hopes come to life at one point. Even if it doesn't happen immediately, the franchise has proven that it (and its characters) doesn't stay buried for long.

Chucky Season Three Part Two (which was delayed due to the previous industry strikes) will premiere on USA Network and Syfy on April 10. Do you like the idea of another Chucky film that isn't a reboot of the franchise? Sound off below.

