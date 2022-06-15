Chucky S02 Welcomes Meg Tilly, Gina Gershon, Joe Pantoliano & More

The good news just keeps on coming when it comes to the second season of "Child's Play" franchise creator Don Mancini, USA Network & SYFY's Chucky. Three days ago, Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany Valentine) posted a group shot with some very familiar faces mixed among the Chucky crew. Well, this afternoon we learned why when SYFY posted on social media that Meg Tilly, Gina Gershon, Joe Pantoliano, Tony Nappo, and Sutton Stracke are set to appear in the upcoming season (set to scare streaming screens this fall). Tilly and the newest additions are joining Brad Dourif (back as the iconic voice of the demonic doll), Zackary Arthur (Jake Wheeler), Björgvin Arnarson (Devon Evans), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Lexy Cross), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), Christine Elise (Kyle), Barbara Alyn Woods (Mayor Michelle Cross), Fiona Dourif (Nica Pierce), Devon Sawa (Season 1: Lucas and Logan Wheeler), and Lara Jean Chorostecki (Hannibal, Reacher).

Here's a look at the posts from this afternoon confirming the news:

Now here's a look back at Mancini grabbing control of Chucky's social media long enough to put the word out that filming on the second season was officially underway:

"We're thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky," said Mancini in a statement when the news was first released. "Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY, and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing 'Chucky' to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: 'This isn't over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022.'"

The series focuses on the vintage doll (with the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray riding shotgun) as it turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies (and allies) from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.