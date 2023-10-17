Posted in: Preview, SYFY, TV, USA Network | Tagged: child's play, chucky, preview, season 3, syfy, trailer, USA Network

Chucky Season 3 Episode 3 Sneak Preview: Tiffany's Unexpected Visitor

Waiting to stand trial for Jennifer Tilly's murder spree, Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) gets an unexpected visitor in SYFY & USA Network's Chucky.

Two episodes into the third season of "Child's Play" franchise creator Don Mancini, SYFY & USA Network's Chucky now seems as good of a time as any to check in on how things are going with Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly). And "pretty damn lousy" would be a great way to describe how things are going for her. Because Tiffany's in prison, about to be tried for "Jennifer Tilly's" killer rampage – and about to get a very unexpected visitor in the clip that you're about to see. In addition, we learn a little more about what Chucky's "big picture" plan is – all that and more, with some cruel twists & turns along the way. And we also have preview images for S03E03: "Jennifer's Body" to pass along…

Chucky Season 3 Episode 3 "Jennifer's Body" Preview

Chucky Season 3 Episode 3 "Jennifer's Body": Chucky's (voice of Brad Dourif) complex motivations are revealed; Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) is tried for Jennifer Tilly's murder spree. Written by Catherine Schetina & Amanda Blanchard and Alex Delyle & Rachael Paradis, here's a look at the preview images & sneak preview for this week's chapter:

In Chucky's unending thirst for power, season 3 now sees Chucky ensconced with the most powerful family in the world — America's First Family, inside the infamous walls of the White House. How did Chucky wind up here? What in God's name does he want? And how can Jake, Devon, and Lexy possibly get to Chucky inside the world's most secure house, all while balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up? Meanwhile, Tiffany faces a looming crisis of her own as the police close in on her for "Jennifer Tilly's" murderous rampage last season.

SYFY & USA Network's Chucky is produced by UCP and executive produced by creator Mancini, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner, and Jeff Renfoe.

