Chucky Season 3 Poster Offers Blunt Reminder of Whose Season It Is

A new key art poster for "Child's Play" franchise creator Don Mancini, SYFY & USA Network's Chucky makes it pretty clear whose season it is.

With the Halloween season now upon us (we start celebrating as of September 1st), having "Child's Play" franchise creator Don Mancini, SYFY & USA Network's Chucky in our lives is becoming a very cool holiday tradition. When the third season kicks off, our power-hungry demonic doll finds himself at home in The White House as a member of America's First Family. Yeah, that could be a problem. But how did Chucky wind up there? What's he after? And how can Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) possibly get to him inside the world's most secure building? Meanwhile, Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) has her own problems as the police look to nab her for "Jennifer Tilly's" murderous rampage last season. And don't get us started on how cool it is to know that Saturday Night Live stars Sarah Sherman and Kenan Thompson will also be on hand (though we have a feeling that it might not be for long). That's a lot for one season – and that's not taking into account the surprises that await. So with all of that in play, the series shared a new key art poster that prmotes the third season – but it's really meant to be a very blunt reminder of whose season this really is…

With Mancini, USA Network & SYFY's "Child Play" series returning on October 4th at 9 pm ET on SYFY & USA Network (and the next day on Peacock) for Season 3 Part One (with Part Two arriving in 2024) with season opener S03E01 "Murder at 1600," here's a look at the mayhem to come via the official trailer for Chucky (followed by some previously-released looks at the new season). And in case you're wondering?

"The cast and crew of 'Chucky' would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we're delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three. This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise, Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at SYFY, USA, and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever," Mancini shared at the beginning of the year when the good news was first announced.

SYFY & USA Network's Chucky is produced by UCP and executive produced by creator Mancini, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner, and Jeff Renfoe.

