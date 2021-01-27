Clarice Posts New Premiere Promo; More on Agent Starling's Backstory

With Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet's pseudo-sequel CBS spinoff of author Thomas Harris' The Silence of the Lambs set to premiere on February 11, the network's offering two new teasers giving viewers a deeper insight into Rebecca Breeds' Agent Clarice Starling. Set one year after her "claim to fame" case resulted in her taking down serial killer "Buffalo Bill" case (and holding her own against a certain Dr. Hannibal Lecter), Starling finds that her past has left her more attuned to the evils that she hunts (and the ones who hunt her)- but they've also made her more aware of the mysteries from her past that she would rather stay buried. Smith joins Breeds, Michael Cudlitz as Paul Krendler, Lucca de Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel, Kal Penn as Shaan Tripathi, Nick Sandow as Agent Clarke, Devyn Tyler as Ardelia Mapp, Marnee Carpenter as Catherine Martin, and Douglas Smith as Tyson Conway.

Here's a look at the two newest teasers for CBS' Clarice offering insight into what Starling went through prior to the start of the series followed by a more detailed look at the series' premise and season-opener, along with an overview of the season-opener "The Silence is Over":

Clarice Season 1, Episode 1 "The Silence Is Over": A year after rescuing Catherine Martin from the horror of Buffalo Bill's basement, FBI Agent Clarice Starling gets an urgent assignment from Catherine's mother, Attorney General Ruth Martin (Jayne Atkinson), to join the Violent Criminal Apprehension Program (VICAP) in the investigation of three serial killings. Written by Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman, and directed by Maja Vrvilo. From acclaimed executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, and starring Rebecca Breeds ("Pretty Little Liars") in the title role, "Clarice" is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of "The Silence of the Lambs." Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice's bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man's world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life. CBS' "Clarice" is produced by MGM Television and CBS Studios, in association with Secret Hideout. Kurtzman, Lumet, Elizabeth Klaviter, and Heather Kadin serve as executive producers.